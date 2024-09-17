Sagard Real Estate Expands Portfolio with Two Major Industrial Acquisitions in East Coast Markets

AVENEL, N.J. & HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagard Real Estate, formerly known as EverWest Real Estate Investors, a leading real estate investment advisor, announces the successful acquisition of two significant industrial properties located in Northern New Jersey and Hanover, Maryland. These acquisitions mark a continued expansion of its strategic investments, following an acquisition in San Diego earlier this year, which was completed in partnership with an anonymized state public pension fund, highlighting Sagard Real Estate’s ability to collaborate with institutional investors on large-scale industrial investments.

“ Our recent acquisitions underscore our ongoing commitment to expanding Sagard Real Estate’s portfolio with high-quality industrial assets in strategically important markets,” stated John Maurer, Senior Managing Director and Head of Equity for Sagard Real Estate. “ By securing properties in key markets like New Jersey and Maryland, we are well-positioned to deliver strong, long-term returns for our investors.”

Situated on 4.3 acres, the first property, located at 80 Essex Avenue East in Avenel, NJ, is an 80,468-square-foot industrial building positioned just 11 miles southwest of Port Newark and 24 miles from New York City. Acquired for $24.1 million, or $300 per square foot, Sagard plans to manage the rent roll and, upon tenant rollover, complete capital improvements before re-leasing at market rates. With property lines located within the highly sought-after Exit 12 submarket, this area is renowned for its excellent connectivity and strong appeal to national and regional distributors. Constructed in 1975 and renovated in 2022, the property is fully leased until October 2025.

The second property, located at 7314 Race Road in Hanover, MD, is a newly constructed, 130,389-square-foot industrial building on 12.4 acres. Securing the property for $33.5 million, equating to $257 per square foot, Sagard Real Estate continues to strategically expand its industrial portfolio. Strategically positioned 5 miles west of the BWI Airport and 14 miles from the Port of Baltimore, the property is within the Anne Arundel County submarket.

These acquisitions demonstrate Sagard Real Estate’s ability to identify and secure high-quality industrial assets in strategically important markets. Both properties complement the firm's growing portfolio and are expected to contribute to long-term value creation.

About Sagard Real Estate

Sagard Real Estate is a real estate investment advisor and operator providing investment management services throughout the U.S. including acquisitions, asset management, development and property management for our investors. With $5.2 billion in assets under management, our clients invest in a variety of commercial real estate investment strategies through separate accounts and commingled funds. Sagard Real Estate is based in Denver with regional investment offices in New York City, Charlotte, Austin, Los Angeles and San Francisco metro areas. Sagard Real Estate is a part of Sagard, a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm. Sagard’s leading shareholder is Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.Sagard.com/RealEstate.

About Sagard

Sagard is a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with more than US$25B under management, 150+ portfolio companies, and 300 professionals. We invest in venture capital, private equity, private credit, real estate, and royalties. We deliver flexible capital, an entrepreneurial culture, and a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value-creation experts. The firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.sagard.com.