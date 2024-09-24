Duotone Unveils Entire Kiteboard Series Replacing Petroleum-Based Materials with Checkerspot’s Algae-Based Polyurethane Sidewalls, powered by SWS Technology

MUNICH & ALAMEDA, Calif. & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Duotone, the world's leading kiteboarding brand, announces the launch of its latest line of Twin Tip Kiteboards, which feature algae-derived polyurethane sidewalls developed by California-based biotech company Checkerspot and manufactured by Dubai-based SWS Board Technology. This landmark achievement represents a significant shift away from traditional petroleum-based materials and a major step forward for sustainability in the outdoor industry.

While the use of sustainable materials in fashion and outdoor gear is becoming more common, scaling these innovations to replace traditional materials at mass production levels has proven to be a complex challenge. Issues such as cost, performance standards, and compatibility with existing manufacturing processes have hindered the commercial scale adoption of these materials—until now.

Duotone, known for its commitment to innovation and performance, took on this challenge by partnering with Checkerspot, an innovator in the biobased economy and renowned for transforming microalgae into renewable oils that replace petroleum in various applications. Checkerspot’s outdoor brand, WNDR® Alpine, has already demonstrated the power of these materials in high-performance skis, snowboards, and outdoor apparel.

Recognizing the potential, Duotone approached Checkerspot to explore integrating algae-based materials into kiteboards. “ We've always strived to push the boundaries of both performance and sustainability. By incorporating algae-derived polyurethane, we are taking a significant step towards reducing our environmental impact while maintaining the high standards our riders expect,” explains Valentin Peiker, Product Manager at Duotone Kiteboarding.

The next critical step was enlisting SWS Board Technology, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), to bring this vision to life. After months of rigorous testing, prototyping, and refinement, the result is a new product line that incorporates a 61% biobased rail that meets the high performance standards demanded by kiteboarders worldwide.

A Blueprint for Industry-Wide Change

The introduction of Duotone's new kiteboard line is more than just a product launch—it serves as a blueprint for the outdoor industry to embrace sustainable materials on a global scale. The collaboration between Duotone, Checkerspot, and SWS Board Technology is a powerful example of how cross-industry, international partnerships can overcome traditional barriers to sustainability, from pricing and manufacturing to broad adoption.

“ The strength of collaboration lies in its ability to unite diverse expertise and resources, driving innovation that no single entity could achieve alone. By working together, Duotone, Checkerspot, and SWS Board Technology have demonstrated how international partnerships can pioneer the use of sustainable materials, setting a new standard for the action sports boards industry and paving the way for a more environmentally responsible future,” commented Renske Visser, Sustainability Officer at SWS Board Technology.

The Future of Sustainable Outdoor Gear

By showcasing the successful integration of Checkerspot’s algae-based polyurethane into a high-performance product line, this collaboration is poised to inspire other companies to rethink their supply chains and adopt more sustainable practices. This launch is a call to action for the industry to move beyond prototypes and small production batches and make sustainable materials accessible to a global audience.

“ The partnerships with Duotone and SWS Board Technology demonstrate that with true collaboration and deep commitment from critical members of the supply chain, we can move away from petroleum. It can be done at commercial scale,” said Matt Engler, Senior Director of Business Development, Checkerspot. “ We look forward to creating more partnerships like this one, and bringing more sustainable materials to the broader market.”

About Duotone

Duotone is the world’s leading kiteboarding brand, renowned for its relentless pursuit of innovation, superior performance, and commitment to sustainability. With a diverse range of high-quality products, Duotone consistently sets new standards in the kiteboarding industry. Central to this mission is the Concept Blue range, where advanced technology meets eco-conscious design. Concept Blue represents Duotone's dedication to integrating sustainable materials and practices without compromising on the exceptional performance that the brand is known for. By leveraging cutting-edge materials and collaborating with innovative companies like Checkerspot, Duotone continues to lead the charge towards a more sustainable future for the outdoor industry. www.duotonesports.com

About Checkerspot

At Checkerspot, we make renewable oils at commercial scale for performance materials and ingredients. We innovate at the intersection of biotechnology and materials science to deliver solutions for better products that empower both Fortune 500 companies and small businesses to achieve their decarbonization targets. Our portfolio of materials and ingredients are commercialized in three markets: industrial materials, personal care, and food and nutrition. As a Certified B Corporation™, we believe a post-petroleum future is possible by demonstrating how bio-manufactured products can drive profitability for our customers and partners by delivering performance and sustainability benefits at the right price. To learn more, visit us at checkerspot.com.

About SWS Board Technology

SWS Board Technology is a globally recognized OEM manufacturer of action sports boards, including wakeboards, kiteboards, wakesurf boards, snowboards, skateboards, and surfboards. With a commitment to crafting high-performance and durable boards, SWS utilizes advanced high-tech composite manufacturing techniques. Since its establishment in 2004, SWS has emerged as a leader in the industry, supplying some of the world’s top brands, such as Duotone. The company’s success is rooted in building long-term customer partnerships, with a strong focus on quality and innovation. At the core of SWS's ethos is a profound commitment to sustainability, guided by the principle "Towards a Better World." This dedication influences every aspect of its operations, from responsible sourcing and eco-conscious manufacturing to being powered by renewable energy from solar panels. www.swsboards.com