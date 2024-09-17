JetBlue and Cape Air Enhance Long-Standing Codeshare with Loyalty Benefits

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced that members of its TrueBlue loyalty program can now earn and redeem TrueBlue points on select Cape Air-operated flights when booking travel on jetblue.com or through the JetBlue mobile app.

JetBlue’s customer loyalty benefits with Cape Air further expands a partnership that was first formed in 2007 – the very first airline codeshare agreement for JetBlue. Cape Air, one of the largest commuter airlines in the U.S., currently serves 32 cities in the U.S. and the Caribbean and offers more than 250 daily flights. Over the years, the partnership between the two airlines has grown to deliver seamless connections between New York, Boston, and San Juan, Puerto Rico to destinations across the Northeast and the Caribbean all on one reservation.

“As our first airline partner, we couldn’t be more excited to expand our partnership with Cape Air to offer our customers the ability to earn and redeem through our TrueBlue loyalty program,” said Chris Buckner, JetBlue’s vice president of loyalty and partnerships. “Whether traveling to one of our beloved focus cities like Boston, New York or San Juan, or connecting to world-class beach destinations in the Caribbean, we continue to provide customers with more ways to be rewarded for their loyalty and make the most of their travel experience.”

“For 17 years we have grown our partnership with a shared vision to connect and delight customers in the communities we serve,” said Lisa Shivdasani, Cape Air’s senior vice president of airline partnerships and commercial. “With our expanded partnership, we are excited to offer even more value to those who live, work, and play in some of the most beautiful vacation destinations in the world.”

As part of this partnership, customers can conveniently shop for eligible flights operated by Cape Air in the Northeast and Caribbean, redeem TrueBlue points for these itineraries and earn TrueBlue points by adding their TrueBlue number directly at jetblue.com or the JetBlue mobile app. Both JetBlue and Cape Air customers purchasing a codeshare itinerary continue to enjoy benefits from having a single ticket that includes flights operated by both carriers, as well as added convenience on their day of travel like one-stop check-in and baggage transfer.

Expanded Partnership Adds to JetBlue’s East Coast Leisure Network

JetBlue’s expansion with Cape Air, another well-known New England brand, only further builds upon JetBlue’s recent announcement that it is investing and growing across the region. JetBlue will add 20 percent more seats in New England this winter and add Mint® flying, JetBlue’s premium travel offering, on more routes. As the leading leisure carrier in Boston and across New England, JetBlue aims to connect the region to more of the premium leisure destinations they want to visit. Earlier this month JetBlue launched daily service to Presque Isle, Maine and in January will kick off service between Manchester, New Hampshire and several Florida cities. Over the coming months JetBlue will add flights not just at Boston Logan but also in Hartford and Providence.

In addition, this winter JetBlue will average over 40 daily departures and serve up to 18 destinations from San Juan, Aguadilla and Ponce. Cape Air’s service, which offers six additional destinations beyond San Juan including Culebra, Mayagüez and Vieques, Puerto Rico, and Tortola/Beef Island, British Virgin Islands, complements JetBlue’s investments to increase connectivity to and from Puerto Rico, including adding more destinations within Latin America, the Caribbean and in the U.S. East Coast. These changes come as JetBlue is strategically refocusing its network to leisure and VFR (visiting friends and relatives) routes with strong customer demand.

JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty program offers members more value with Perks You Pick®, tiles to track status, expanded Mosaic levels and more ways to earn perks and status than ever before. Understanding that no two travelers are alike, TrueBlue gives customers the ability to choose the travel perks that are most valuable to them. For more information on TrueBlue visit jetblue.com/trueblue.

