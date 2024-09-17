Molina Healthcare of Michigan donates $125,000 to address critical shortage of professionals caring for seniors.

LANSING, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molina Healthcare of Michigan (“Molina”) has partnered with the Area Agencies on Aging Association of Michigan (“4AMI”) and IMPART Alliance at Michigan State University to establish the Direct Care Worker HELP Fund to assist professionals pay for personal non-medical emergencies in an effort to support the direct care worker workforce and reduce turnover in the field. The $125,000 in Molina funds will be distributed through 4AMI, an organization responsible for advocacy, training, and education for the 16 Area Agencies on Aging across the state of Michigan, to the local chapters for allocation to direct care workers.

Direct care workers (“DCWs”) provide essential services through behavioral health, community mental health, and long-term care systems to support older adults and individuals with long-term disabilities. Their work takes place in private homes, group homes assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and other settings. Duties include assisting with hands-on personal care, activities of daily living, rehabilitation, vocational assistance, and community living supports.

Currently, there is a 36,000 DCW shortfall in Michigan, which could reach the millions across the United States by 2028 based on workforce shortages and the growing aging population. The initial grant dollars will be used to assist DCWs with emergencies that may arise such as car repairs, utility and housing assistance, and household items. The support removes some financial burdens that may lead workers to pursuing different careers, therefore reducing frequent turnover plaguing the position.

“We are grateful for Molina’s investment in the Direct Care Worker HELP Fund as we work to keep the quality professionals we have while also race to fill open positions,” said David LaLumia, executive director of Area Agencies on Aging Association of Michigan. “This partnership will benefit both Michigan workers and seniors who deserve consistent, quality care.”

“Molina is committed to combatting the costly shortage of direct care workers that can ultimately risk the health and lives of older adults, persons with disabilities, and all Michigan citizens,” said Terrisca Des Jardins, plan president for Molina Healthcare of Michigan. “There is much work to be done to grow a suitable workforce pool, but this grant plays an important role in keeping quality professionals in their roles now to care for our most underserved populations.”

The DCW shortage is not only a problem in Michigan, but throughout the United States. Both the Michigan Department of Health of Human Services and the Administration for Community Living developed direct care worker advisory committees. In April, the U.S. Department of Health and Human services announced a 20-state initiative to improve recruiting, training and retention of direct care workers.

About Molina Healthcare of Michigan

Molina Healthcare of Michigan has been providing government-funded health care since 1997. The Company serves members through Medicaid, Medicare, Medicare-Medicaid (Duals), and Health Insurance Exchange programs throughout Michigan. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs, and through state insurance marketplaces. For more information about Molina Healthcare of Michigan, visit MolinaHealthcare.com.