Eutelsat Group Secures Additional Launches in New Agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

PARIS & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Group (ISIN: FR0010221234 - Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (“MHI”), announce the signature of an agreement for multiple launches. Under the terms of the agreement, MHI will provide multiple launches by an H3 launch vehicle from 2027.

This is the first agreement between Eutelsat and MHI, and today’s announcement cements the growing partnership between both companies.

Eutelsat has consistently worked with leading launch providers to deliver its fleet into orbit and this latest agreement brings additional diversity and additional opportunities to launch Eutelsat’s satellites in the coming years.

Arlen Kassighian, Chief Engineering Officer of Eutelsat Group, said: “We are delighted to inaugurate our relationship with MHI with this multi-launch agreement. Access to space is critical for operators like Eutelsat, and we are excited to add MHI to our portfolio of launches, knowing that we can rely on its outstanding track record and technology to deliver our satellites into orbit.”

Iwao Igarashi, Vice President and Senior General Manager of Space Systems at MHI, said: “MHI deeply appreciates the honor of entering into the first launch agreement with Eutelsat, the global leading satellite operator, and being selected as their launch partner to deploy their satellites. MHI is committed to delivering highly reliable and transparent launch services for its customers, that build market trust through the accumulation of successful launches. We look forward to developing a long-lasting and mutually beneficial partnership with Eutelsat.”

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group’s unique suite of in-orbit assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and the Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL). Find out more at: www.eutelsat.com

