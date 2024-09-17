NOAA Renews Mesonet Contract with Climavision for Radar Coverage

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Weather Service (NWS) of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has renewed its contract with Climavision, a leader in weather technology. This contract extension allows NWS to maintain access to data from 13 of Climavision's radar sites.

In the past year, 20 NWS forecast offices started exploring Climavision's radar data across seven states via a contractual relationship via the National Mesonet Program, assessing its utility in support of field operations.

Operating and maintaining a growing network of over 27 radars in 14 states, Climavision ensures top-quality data through its team of dedicated meteorologists and engineers. Climavision's network of X-band radars fills low level gaps between existing NEXRAD sites, providing real-time weather data at lower altitudes — to aid in observing weather hazards.

"Access to low-altitude data may provide additional radar coverage for our forecasters," explained Ajay Mehta, NWS Director of the Office of Observations. "Our ongoing evaluation allows us to explore the use of X-band radar data in our Radar Next program.”

"The National Mesonet Program helps provide commercial observational data to NWS operations and forecasters," said Curtis Marshall, NWS Mesonet Program Manager. "Working with Climavision, we've managed to distribute their radar data to some forecast offices and the Storm Prediction Center to support evaluation.”

Climavision is aggressively expanding, aiming to install over 200 radars nationwide. With recent congressional direction and pending reauthorization of the Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Act, NOAA and NWS continue to embrace partnerships with the private sector to foster innovative solutions that advance their operational goals.

Climavision CEO and Co-Founder Chris Goode remarked, "Our unique radar-as-a-service model positions us ideally to support NOAA's mission. We're thrilled to continue our collaboration, providing crucial data where it's most needed, particularly in underserved areas to safeguard lives and properties."

Bill Callahan, Vice President of Federal Engagement at Synoptic Data, noted, "Administering the National Mesonet program and integrating Climavision’s radar data has proven exceptionally beneficial. It’s been rewarding to enhance the resources available to weather forecasters nationwide over the past year."

Climavision remains committed to its role in strengthening the future of national weather forecasting infrastructure and improving safety across the United States.

About Climavision

Climavision brings together the power of a proprietary, high resolution weather radar and satellite network, combined with advanced weather prediction modeling and decades of industry expertise, to close significant weather observation gaps and drastically improve forecast speed and accuracy. Climavision’s revolutionary new approach to climate technology is poised to help reduce the economic risks of volatile weather on companies, governments, and communities alike. Climavision is backed by The Rise Fund, the world’s largest global impact platform committed to achieving measurable, positive social and environmental outcomes alongside competitive financial returns. The company is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with research and development operations in Raleigh, NC. To learn more, visit www.Climavision.com.