Deepwatch Transforms Traditional Managed Security Operations with the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deepwatch today announced the launch of five advanced platform modules powered by the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform to deliver Managed Detection and Response (MDR). These new modules in the Deepwatch Platform accelerate customer’s SOC transformation by supporting the migration, deployment, active management, detection, and contextualized response from the Falcon platform to deliver unified holistic cyber outcomes.

The new Deepwatch Platform modules powered by CrowdStrike include:

Managed Detection and Response

Managed Endpoint Detection and Response

Identity Detection and Response

Cloud Detection and Response

Vulnerability & Exposure Management

“Our new Deepwatch Platform modules powered by the Falcon platform help us partner with our customers to deliver critical unified cyber outcomes they need and expect,” said Curt Aubley, chief operating officer & chief product officer at Deepwatch. “With CrowdStrike, we can now deliver faster detection and precise coordinated response to advanced threats across the enterprise and improve customers’ cyber resilience at much lower operational and technical costs.”

Deepwatch provides decades of security tooling and operational experience coupled with an open data approach to prioritize data ownership and SIEM migration capabilities, allowing enterprises to seamlessly migrate their existing data architectures from one SIEM to another, or to establish a more distributed open security data architecture. This transforms enterprise level organizations into a more effective, and ultimately more resilient, cyber operations model that reduces costs, decreases the time to effective response, minimizes complexity, and maximizes security budgets and return on investment.

“As CrowdStrike continues to transform the SOC, deepening our partnerships with leading managed service providers like Deepwatch, who are leveraging the breadth and depth of the Falcon platform, is key to consolidating and improving cybersecurity for organizations of all sizes,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “With the combination of our market-leading AI-native technology with Deepwatch’s holistic modern security operations approach, we are able to deliver the security outcomes that customers need to meet today’s evolving cyber challenges.”

Deepwatch developed Holistic Modern Security Operations to transform legacy security operations by providing cost-effective outcome driven control of cyber data ingestion, ownership, detection, active response and remediation coupled with deep telemetry, context, intelligence, and partner-led operational best practices. We believe these best practices empower customers to improve security program effectiveness and modernize security operations to meet critical outcomes, minimize alert fatigue, and optimize costs through automation, advanced security analytics, and coordinated response across operational silos.

Visit Deepwatch at Fal.Con 2024 (Booth #2509), Sept 16-19 in Las Vegas, Nevada, to see the future of Holistic Modern Security Operations in action.

About Deepwatch

Deepwatch® is the leading managed security platform for the cyber resilient enterprise. The Deepwatch Platform and security experts provide enterprises with 24/7/365 cyber resilience, rapid detections, high fidelity alerts, reduced false positives, and automated actions. We operate as an extension of cybersecurity teams by delivering exceptional security expertise, visibility across your attack surface, precision response to threats, and a compelling return on your security investments. The Deepwatch Platform is trusted by the world’s leading brands to improve their security posture, cyber resilience, and peace of mind.