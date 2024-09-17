taq Automotive Intelligence Partners With EV Luxury Brand Lucid Motors

MARKHAM, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--taq Automotive Intelligence, (taq), a Canadian-based company specializing in automotive retail technology, is proud to announce a partnership with California-based Lucid Motors Canada ULC, a trailblazer in luxury electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing. Under their agreement, taq will deliver its innovative fintech technology as a white-labeled digital retailing solution, enabling Lucid consumers to move effortlessly from vehicle ordering to financing and approval.

“We are excited to have Lucid Motors join the taq one (credit portal) platform,” says taq President John Currado. “We are confident that this collaboration supports parallel strategies that place high value on efficiencies and uncompromising customer experiences. Our new relationship with Lucid strongly supports our commitment to deliver value to our lender and OEM partners.”

Lucid is the second EV manufacturer to join taq’s credit portal platform in the last twelve months. Currado attributes this growth to taq’s unwavering commitment to build solutions that are customizable and meet the customer’s unique needs.

Currado continues “For taq, designing products that align with our partner’s strategies is key to delivering on Automotive Intelligence and we believe what differentiates us from our competitors.”

ABOUT taq

taq Automotive Intelligence – a member of the SCI Group of Companies - delivers customer-centric technology and customizable solutions to enhance every digital touchpoint of the automotive customer buying experience. As experts in digital retailing and lead management, taq bridges the gap from online to in-person, helping its OEM, Lender and Dealer partners gain a competitive edge in automotive sales. Diverse in approach and experience, taq uses Automotive Intelligence to build what’s needed to improve the industry and evolve the customer experience. Learn more at www.taqauto.com.