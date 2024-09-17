Aldinger Company Acquires Servo Innovations, Expanding Calibration and Repair Services

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aldinger Company, a leading provider of calibration and metrology services, proudly announces the acquisition of Servo Innovations, a premier supplier of calibration and repair services. This strategic move aligns with Aldinger’s growth strategy and underscores its commitment to delivering high-quality, comprehensive calibration solutions across various industries.

Servo Innovations, based in Michigan, has built a strong reputation for its dedication to quality and customer service, delivering reliable calibration and repair solutions in industries where accuracy is paramount. The company serves industries such as automotive, aerospace and manufacturing. It specializes in delivering precision calibration solutions that ensure the accuracy and efficiency of critical systems. By integrating Servo Innovations’ capabilities, Aldinger will significantly enhance its service offerings, providing customers with more advanced calibration and repair solutions.

Joe Moser, Aldinger CEO, expressed excitement about the acquisition: “We are thrilled to welcome Servo Innovations to the Aldinger family. Their unparalleled expertise in calibration and repair aligns perfectly with our core values of precision and quality. This acquisition expands our technical capabilities and strengthens our ability to provide top-tier service to customers across a broader range of industries.”

The acquisition will allow Aldinger to offer an expanded range of services, providing customers with more comprehensive solutions for their calibration and repair needs. Servo Innovations’ existing customers can expect a seamless transition, with continued access to the high-quality services they have come to rely on.

This acquisition further solidifies Aldinger Company’s position as a leader in the calibration and repair industry, reinforcing its dedication to delivering the highest standards of precision and service.

