Cyware Joins Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI) to Advance Safe and Ethical AI Technologies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyware, the leader in threat intelligence management, security collaboration, and orchestrated response, today announced its membership in the Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI), an international alliance dedicated to promoting the development and deployment of secure, ethical, and transparent AI technologies. By joining CoSAI, Cyware reinforces its commitment to fostering innovation in AI while ensuring that safety, privacy, and security remain at the forefront of technological advancement.

CoSAI is a collaborative open-source initiative designed to give all practitioners and developers the guidance and tools they need to create Secure-by Design AI systems. Three strategic workstreams have been established within CoSAI, with plans to add more over time: software supply chain security for AI systems, preparing defenders for a changing cybersecurity landscape, and AI risk governance.

"AI is transforming cybersecurity, enabling speed and scale at unprecedented levels. However, the opportunity AI presents is only matched by the risk it introduces,” said Sachin Jade, Cyware Head of Product. “We are committed to developing secure, ethical AI features that build trust with our clients and the broader community. Joining CoSAI was a natural decision, aligned with our mission to drive innovation while ensuring that safety and integrity are at the core of everything we do."

As AI technologies become increasingly integral to cybersecurity, the need for secure AI has never been more critical. Cyware's AI-driven cyber fusion solution features are already revolutionizing how organizations detect, respond to, and mitigate cyber threats. Through its membership in CoSAI, Cyware aims to contribute its expertise in AI-enabled security solutions to help set industry standards that prioritize safety, ethics, and transparency in AI development.

"Cyware’s expertise in cybersecurity and their commitment to secure AI make them an invaluable partner in our collective efforts,” said Omar Santos, CoSAI co-chair. “Their leadership in cyber threat intelligence and automation will provide critical insights as we further grow CoSAI."

For more information about Cyware and its commitment to secure AI, please visit www.cyware.com.

About Cyware

Cyware delivers an innovative approach to cybersecurity that unifies threat intelligence, automation, threat response, and vulnerability management with data insights gleaned from assets, users, malware, attackers, and vulnerabilities. Cyware’s Cyber Fusion platform integrates SOAR and TIP technology, enabling collaboration across siloed security teams. Cyware is widely deployed by enterprises, government agencies, and MSSPs, and is the leading threat intelligence sharing platform for global ISACs and CERTs. https://cyware.com/

About OASIS:

OASIS is one of the most respected, nonprofit open source and open standards bodies in the world. It advances the fair, transparent development of open source software and standards through the power of global collaboration and community. OASIS is the home for worldwide standards in AI, cybersecurity, supply chain, IoT, privacy, and other technologies. Many OASIS standards go on to be ratified by de jure bodies and referenced in international policies and government procurement. www.oasis-open.org