Rose Rocket Partners with CartonCloud to Bring Transportation Software to Australia and New Zealand

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rose Rocket, a leading enterprise-grade, cloud-native transportation software provider for trucking companies and 3PLs, today announces a strategic partnership with CartonCloud, Australia’s premier warehouse and transport management software company. The partnership marks Rose Rocket’s official entry into the Australian and New Zealand markets, positioning the company to provide advanced logistics solutions to a transportation industry valued at over $110 billion USD. The expansion marks a key milestone in Rose Rocket’s global growth strategy, bringing enhanced efficiency, customization, and seamless network collaboration to logistics companies across the globe.

Since 2015, Rose Rocket has transformed the transportation industry across North America with software and services that help logistics and transportation companies excel in the digital era. When considering global expansion, Rose Rocket adopted a strategic and deliberate approach, prioritizing a go-to-market strategy that delivers a product precisely tailored to local needs, backed by a dedicated team focused on ensuring long-term customer success.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with CartonCloud and bring our software to transportation companies in Australia and New Zealand,” said Justin Sky, CEO of Rose Rocket. “These markets face the same problems we’ve seen in North America. By partnering with CartonCloud, we are going to make life easier for logistics businesses by offering a powerful, flexible, and user-friendly platform that helps them conquer the constant fast-changing demands of our industries.

Rose Rocket and CartonCloud will bring Rose Rocket’s enterprise-grade and SOC II compliant products and services to market in early 2025. Upon launch, customers in Australia and New Zealand will gain access to Rose Rocket’s transportation software by working with the CartonCloud team. The product and services will be customized to meet the specific needs of the new markets, with customers achieving lasting success through continuous collaboration and ongoing support from the CartonCloud team

Rose Rocket and CartonCloud share a unified vision: to create powerful, functional, user-friendly software adaptable to their clients' unique workflows. This partnership blends Rose Rocket’s proven success in building transportation software that scales from small brokerages to enterprise carriers with CartonCloud’s expertise in warehousing and transport management. Together, Rose Rocket and CartonCloud aim to deliver the most comprehensive solution for the Australian and New Zealand markets.

“We are delighted to join forces with Rose Rocket to set a new standard in logistics software,” said Shaun Hagen, CEO of CartonCloud. “This partnership goes beyond collaboration— it’s about delivering a unified, seamless experience that covers every aspect of logistics operations, regardless of operation type or size, giving customers access to the best software solutions for the entire spectrum of requirements. By combining the modular, customizable nature of Rose Rocket’s platform with our existing market-leading software and world-class customer service— we can offer a comprehensive solution that meets the demands of today’s logistics landscape and positions our customers for long-term success in an increasingly complex industry. This partnership ensures the Australian transport market stays up to date, with access to the best technology in the world, allowing the industry to be collaborative, efficient, and more profitable.”

Rose Rocket and CartonCloud both emerged from within the industry by recognizing a gap in the market and bringing practical insights rather than purely software-driven ideas. The organizations are not building a go-to-market strategy from scratch but enhancing it with deep industry knowledge.

To learn more about the partnership with CartonCloud and Rose Rocket’s expansion into Australia and New Zealand, visit www.roserocket.com/.

About Rose Rocket

Rose Rocket delivers transportation software for trucking and logistics companies. The software is flexible, allowing businesses to tailor it to their needs and control their operations. Rose Rocket connects easily with other systems and people in the freight industry, making supply chain collaboration simple. Trusted by thousands of customers, Rose Rocket is the preferred choice for trucking companies and freight brokerages of all sizes, from new businesses to enterprise corporations, looking to improve efficiency and expand their network with advanced technology. To learn more, visit www.roserocket.com.

About CartonCloud

CartonCloud is a leading provider of warehouse and transport management software, serving logistics companies around the world. The company’s software is designed to simplify complex logistics operations, offering features that streamline transport and warehouse management. Carton Cloud is dedicated to helping its customers achieve greater efficiency and success through innovative, user-friendly solutions. To learn more, visit www.cartoncloud.com/en.