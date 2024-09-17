Treasury4 Joins J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network

SPOKANE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Treasury4, an enterprise software platform offering modern tools for treasury and finance practitioners, announced today that it has joined the J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network, one of the largest payments ecosystems with hundreds of live third-party integrations, which allows J.P. Morgan Payments clients to discover, search, and learn about partner product solutions to help build, implement, expand and optimize payments strategies based on their business needs.

Treasury4 offers a modern, innovative treasury management system with open data architecture that creates a single source of truth for all customer treasury data, including cash and cash equivalents. Treasury4’s participation in the J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network builds on the company’s relationship with J.P. Morgan’s Seattle-based Commercial Banking team, which has supported Treasury4 since its early days.

Through the Payments Partner Network, mutual clients can automate the secure ingress of J.P. Morgan bank account balances and transactions, as well as Morgan Money investment holdings and transactions, into Cash4, the powerful global cash management, reporting, and forecasting solution from Treasury4. Delivering the most advanced categorization in the industry, Cash4 empowers treasury teams to manage global cash with confidence.

“We are delighted to become a member of the J.P. Morgan Payments Partner Network,” said Steve Helmbrecht, President and CEO. “We believe that our participation in the network will accelerate our efforts to deliver deeper data insights and rapid time-to-value for the data-driven treasury and finance professionals of today.”

J.P. Morgan Payments combines treasury services, trade & working capital, and card and merchant services capabilities to help clients pay customers or employees in different currencies around the world. It processes nearly $10 trillion payments daily, operating in over 160 countries and over 120 currencies.

For more information about J.P. Morgan’s partner product solution with Treasury4, please visit

https://partners.jpmorgan.com/treasury4.html.

About Treasury4

Treasury4 is an enterprise fintech dedicated to delivering high-value solutions that dramatically improve treasury and finance processes. With its innovative modular platform and visionary entity-based TMS, the company enables its customers to unlock the power of their treasury data. Treasury4 is reimagining how treasury data is accessed, analyzed, and visualized for corporate and government organizations. The company is headquartered in Spokane, Washington. For more information, please visit www.treasury4.com.