Intel and AWS Expand Strategic Collaboration, Helping Advance U.S.-Based Chip Manufacturing

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intel Corp. (INTC) and Amazon Web Services. Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced a co-investment in custom chip designs under a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar framework covering product and wafers from Intel. This is a significant expansion of the two companies’ longstanding strategic collaboration to help customers power virtually any workload and accelerate the performance of artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

As part of the expanded collaboration, Intel will produce an AI fabric chip for AWS on Intel 18A, the company’s most advanced process node. Intel will also produce a custom Xeon 6 chip on Intel 3, building on the existing partnership under which Intel produces Xeon Scalable processors for AWS.

“ This expansion of our longtime relationship with AWS reflects the strength of our process technology and delivers differentiated solutions for customer workloads,” said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO. “ Intel’s chip design and manufacturing capabilities, combined with the comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, AI and machine learning services of AWS, will unleash innovation across our shared ecosystem and support the growth of both businesses, as well as a sustainable domestic AI supply chain.”

“ At AWS, we're committed to delivering the most powerful and innovative cloud infrastructure to our customers,” said Matt Garman, CEO at AWS. “ By co-developing next-generation AI fabric chips on Intel 18A, we continue our long-standing collaboration, dating back to 2006 when we launched the first Amazon EC2 instance featuring their chips. Our continued collaboration allows us to empower our joint customers with the ability to run any workload and unlock new AI capabilities.”

With this expanded collaboration, Intel and AWS underscore their commitments to accelerating U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing and creating a vibrant AI ecosystem in Ohio. Intel continues to be committed to the New Albany area and its plans to build leading edge semiconductor manufacturing. AWS is planning to invest $7.8 billion to expand its data center operations in Central Ohio, in addition to the $10.3 billion it has invested in the state of Ohio since 2015.

“ This collaboration between Intel and AWS is a great development for U.S.-based manufacturing and solidifying Ohio as a leader in AI,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “ Today’s announcement furthers Intel’s commitment to U.S. manufacturing sites, like Ohio’s, as well as AWS’s commitment to its nearly decade-long investment in our state.”

AWS and Intel have a more than 18-year relationship dedicated to helping organizations of all sizes to develop, build, and deploy their mission critical workloads in the cloud, while also supporting them to reduce cost and complexity, increase security, accelerate business outcomes, and scale to meet their current and future computing requirements. Going forward, Intel and AWS also intend to explore the potential for further designs to be produced by Intel based on Intel 18A and future process nodes including Intel 18AP and Intel 14A, which is expected to be produced in Intel’s Ohio facilities, as well as the migration of existing Intel designs to these platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements regarding Intel’s expectations regarding the co-investment framework between the parties, including statements regarding the benefits and the timing of the framework and impacts on their business and strategy. Words such as “expect,” “plan,” “intend” and “will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s expectations as of the date they were first made and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that transactions contemplated by the announced framework may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; inability to develop, manufacture or sell products successfully under the framework; expected benefits, including financial benefits, of the framework may not be realized; delays, disruptions, challenges or increased costs in Intel’s construction or manufacturing expansion of fabs, whether due to events within or outside of Intel’s control; the complexities and uncertainties in developing and implementing new semiconductor products and manufacturing process technologies; implementing new business strategies and investing in new businesses and technologies; litigation or disputes related to the framework or otherwise; unanticipated costs may be incurred; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships (including customers and suppliers) resulting from the announcement of the transaction; macroeconomic conditions, including the general economic conditions in the semiconductor industry; regulatory restrictions; impact of competitive products and pricing; international conflict and other risks and uncertainties described in Intel’s Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC.

Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in the documents Intel files from time to time with the SEC that disclose risks and uncertainties that may affect its business. Unless specifically indicated otherwise, the forward-looking statements in this report are based on Intel management expectations as of the date of this report, unless an earlier date is specified, including expectations based on third-party information and projections that management believes to be reputable. Intel does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any duty, to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, new developments, or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure may be required by law.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 108 Availability Zones within 34 geographic regions, with announced plans for 18 more Availability Zones and six more AWS Regions in Mexico, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.