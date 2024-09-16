Planet Signs Multi-Year Contract with the German Space Agency, Providing Near-Daily Imagery and Deep Archive of Satellite Data

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet Labs Germany GmbH, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that they have signed a three year contract with the German Space Agency at German Aerospace Center (DLR). Through this multi-year contract, Planet (NYSE: PL) will provide a series of Earth observation data products and services to the German Space Agency at DLR and to German researchers to help them further advance research and development.

Focused on delivering missions and projects with scientific excellence, the German Space Agency will leverage Planet satellite data for key research initiatives, oriented around significant national and global challenges. This contract with Planet provides access to data licenses for German researchers and research projects in addition to innovative start-up companies working on internal research. As European policies and investments have worked to transform the remote sensing industry, Planet has also continued to prioritize European partnerships with both government entities and commercial businesses, aiming to enable novel innovation and development across the continent.

“Europe has been leading the way in investment and innovation in the Earth observation industry, and we are thrilled to continue working directly with the German Space Agency to further accelerate this momentum,” said Dr. Marcus Apel, Planet’s Director Public Sector Business in D-A-CH. “With Planet’s EU headquarters located in Berlin, we have built a close relationship with Germany’s government and businesses and look forward to supporting the myriad of research projects at DLR and researchers in Germany.”

Through this contract, researchers will access all of Planet’s PlanetScope products, including their monitoring capabilities offering near-daily imagery of all of Earth landmass at nearly 3m resolution and their deep archive of PlanetScope data going back as far as 2016. The German Space Agency will also receive Planet’s entire archive of RapidEye imagery over Germany, which consists of imagery at 5m resolution since 2009.

“Our research projects and missions are advancing how we understand climate, security, and our global economy,” said Godela Roßner, Head of Earth Observation Department at the German Space Agency at DLR. “With access to PlanetScope and RapidEye satellite data, we give scientists the opportunity to develop new innovative methods and applications to derive better insights of our planet Earth with enhanced data analysis capacities and timely data inputs.”

With a deep archive of satellite imagery users can conduct robust scientific analyses and engage in broad area management, evaluating environmental change across time and delivering data-informed reports and recommendations for industry and policy initiatives. With the near-daily monitoring capabilities, users can also conduct swift research on rapidly changing ecosystems, deriving time-sensitive insights regarding security and climate change. The German Space Agency also aims to advance education in Germany by leveraging these satellite datasets in classrooms to teach scientific research methods.

Planet satellite data has been leveraged by the German Space Agency for over a decade with the agency first integrating Planet data into their research programs as early as 2009 through the RapidEye Science Archive. Through this new multi-year contract, Planet will not only be providing data access, but also development support for the German Space Agency’s Earth observation data platform (EO-Lab), integrating Planet data into the system and offering advanced services.

About Planet

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is the parent company of the Planet group with global headquarters in San Francisco, USA. Planet Labs Germany GmbH is part of the Planet group and is based at Planet’s European headquarters in Berlin. Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 1,000 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet Labs PBC is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X (Twitter).