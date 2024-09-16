Boys & Girls Clubs of America and RTX Introduce First-of-its-kind STEM Curriculum to Kids and Teens Nationwide

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, RTX and Boys & Girls Clubs of America are introducing a first-of-its-kind STEM curriculum rolling out to Clubs nationwide. Developed in collaboration with Northwestern University, this approach breaks down barriers to STEM learning by using everyday items that can be found in nearly every home and grocery store.

As Boys & Girls Clubs of America and RTX continue to work together, the focus will be on evaluating the efficacy of a holistic STEM Club Model for youth. The evaluation will focus on the model’s effectiveness in advancing staff youth development practices, creating high-quality Club experiences for youth, and building young people’s STEM skills. Study results will elevate best practices and help local Clubs implement changes that will ensure Clubs deliver the most impactful STEM programming possible.

“We’re at a pivotal point in the evolution of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s evidence building strategy. We’re grateful for RTX’s support and look forward to working with them on this transformative work that allows young people to tap into the curiosity of STEM and science,” said Omar Guessous, National Director of Research, Evaluation, and Insights at Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Since 2015, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and RTX have shared a mutual goal of advancing access to high-quality, STEM programming for all. The ongoing work continues to create access to STEM learning opportunities to inspire the workforce of tomorrow.

The curriculum is designed to help kids learn science the way scientists do – in a practical, nonintimidating way through questioning, working collaboratively, and designing their own unique experiments. The new curriculum will reach over 3 million young people at over 5,400 Boys & Girls Clubs across the country.

RTX has been a longstanding supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs which included funding Centers of Innovation for Clubs across 22 sites globally. These STEM learning rooms stimulate creative approaches to exploration and provide a dedicated space to implement this new DIY STEM curriculum. Now, the partnership has grown to enlist the help of Northwestern University to fundamentally change our approach and create a curriculum centered in Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) – recognized by education experts as the gold standard.

“We’re thrilled to support Boys & Girls Club staff across the country with the training and curriculum they need to enable young people realize their potential in STEM,” says Dr. Michael Kennedy, Research Professor and Director of Science in Society at Northwestern University. “Not only does this collaboration immerse Club youth in the field of science but it also reinforces the idea that STEM is a career option for everyone.”

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,400 Clubs serve more than 3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and X.