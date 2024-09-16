Hackensack Meridian Health is Redefining Primary Care Through Partnership with K Health

EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, is announcing the upcoming launch of HMH 24/7, a new AI-driven solution that connects patients to primary care through a seamless integration of virtual and in-person care. Hackensack Meridian Health views this as a critical move to respond to the shift in how patients access and health systems deliver care.

HMH 24/7 offers patients quick and easy access to Hackensack Meridian Health clinicians for all their primary care needs—sick, chronic, and preventive care—right from their phones. Patients receive a dedicated clinician on the platform to oversee their care journey, with every touchpoint captured in their Hackensack Meridian Health medical record, resulting in a truly connected, personalized primary care experience. HMH 24/7 is being developed together with K Health, the New York-based company known for working with leading health systems, including Cedars-Sinai, to create innovative, proven solutions for scaling primary care with AI.

“Our partnership with K Health couldn’t be coming at a better time, as the clear shift in primary care is uncovering the need for hybrid models that seamlessly connect virtual and in-person care across the care continuum,” said Robert Garrett, CEO at Hackensack Meridian Health. “We know patients want virtual care, but understanding how to deliver that in the context of a larger health system is where HMH 24/7 stands us apart.”

“The new reality of primary care—regardless of modality—is that it needs to be deeply embedded into a health system’s care delivery model to be effective, and that’s exactly what the innovators at Hackensack Meridian Health have enlisted us to do,” said Ran Shaul, co-founder and chief product officer, K Health. “K Health’s expert clinical AI solution is already live in major health systems across the country, relieving clinical burnout, reducing administrative burden, increasing appointment availability, and improving outcomes through data-driven decision making.”

Launching this fall, HMH 24/7 will reshape patient care by harnessing K Health’s technology that empowers clinicians with a panoramic view of a patient’s entire health profile, enabling high-quality, data-driven decisions at every turn. HMH 24/7 is a seamless extension of the Hackensack Meridian Health ecosystem. Its physicians use the same Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system, ensuring unbroken continuity of care with the brick-and-mortar care team. This integration allows smooth patient transitions within the Hackensack Meridian Health network, whether for lab tests, screening exams, or more complex care.

“Patients want more access as well as more integrated care, which is the bread-and-butter of HMH 24/7,” said Daniel Varga, MD, chief physician executive, Hackensack Meridian Health. "Our focus on extending our high-quality primary care, leveraging AI-driven technology, and 24/7 care, proves our commitment to open access to primary care in New Jersey.”

The power of HMH 24/7 lies in its ability to streamline clinical processes. Automating intake and data entry frees doctors to focus on what matters most: personalized patient care. This shift enhances the patient experience and improves health outcomes.

Hackensack Meridian Health is behind the top hospitals in New Jersey, including Hackensack University Medical Center, the #1 adult and children’s hospital in the state. With a focus on increasing access to its outstanding standard of care for chronic condition management as well as urgent care, HMH 24/7 will be available to those with insurance accepted by Hackensack Meridian Medical Group.

About Hackensack Meridian Health:

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having the only #1 ranked adult and children's hospitals in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2024-25. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in eight specialties. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.

About K Health:

K Health is the AI-driven Primary Care company on a mission to provide access to high-quality medical care at scale. Its 24/7 virtual primary care solution is available to millions of people in the U.S. through leading health systems and insurers, as well as through a direct-to-consumer mobile app. K Health’s platform includes a medical chat and AI predictive models based on large datasets to help physicians optimize diagnosis and treatment, and focus on patient care. K Health is backed by leading investors including Claure Group, Valor Equity Partners, Mangrove Capital Partners, GGV Capital, 14W, Comcast Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Primary Venture Partners, and PICO Capital Partners. K Health is headquartered in New York. For more information, please visit www.khealth.com.