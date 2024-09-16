EverPass Media Announces Commercial Distribution Partnership with Amazon Prime Video for Thursday Night Football

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EverPass Media (“EverPass”), a comprehensive media platform dedicated to commercial businesses, today announced it has reached a commercial distribution agreement with Amazon Prime Video (“Prime”) for Thursday Night Football, allowing all current and future EverPass customers to access and stream Thursday Night Football via the EverPass platform. The agreement is set to begin with this week’s NFL games.

The addition of Prime’s Thursday Night Football package – which includes an exclusive Wild Card Playoff game – builds on EverPass’ expanding sports offerings, which includes other NFL content. EverPass is the exclusive holder of commercial NFL Sunday Ticket rights, which includes all out-of-market games.

“ We’re thrilled to be partnering with Prime to add Thursday Night Football to our live sports catalogue and making it available for commercial businesses to stream,” said Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass Media. “ With the addition of this package to our portfolio, we're excited to offer our commercial business owners even more choice and control over the sports content that captivates audiences and fuels their success. This partnership underscores our commitment to being the go-to provider for premium sports content for businesses, ensuring that our customers have the very best at their fingertips that allows them to innovate the out-of-home viewing experience and drive growth.”

Following its recent acquisition of UPshow, EverPass now has the technology infrastructure to support streaming directly on its platform, establishing a comprehensive media platform, centralizing premium sports and entertainment content and integrating powerful consumer engagement tools designed to drive business growth for the commercial establishment.

To learn more about bringing EverPass to your business, visit https://everpass.com/.

About EverPass Media

EverPass Media is a comprehensive media platform dedicated to commercial businesses, that aggregates, distributes and enables streaming of live sports and entertainment content, and offers a wide array of consumer engagement and performance marketing tools for bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues. Launched initially as the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments in the United States, EverPass partners with rightsholders, distribution partners and business owners to unlock greater access to premium live events and drive business growth. EverPass was founded in 2023 in partnership with RedBird Capital Partners and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the National Football League. TKO Group Holdings, parent company of UFC and WWE, joined as an investor in 2024.