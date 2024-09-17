Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Group and Accenture Accelerate Sovereign AI Cloud to Power Indonesia’s Digital Future

JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH) Group, through its subsidiary Lintasarta, has partnered with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) in a strategic collaboration to accelerate its sovereign AI cloud platform, aimed at propelling AI-driven digital transformation in Indonesia. This initiative uses the Accenture AI Refinery™ platform to help Indonesian enterprises build cutting-edge AI solutions, tailored for various industry sectors, while ensuring sovereign data governance.

The collaboration will initially focus on AI solutions for Indonesia’s financial services sector, one of the key pillars of the country’s economy. Powered by the AI Refinery platform, Accenture will provide pre-built solutions that can significantly reduce time to value, with a modular architecture to meet client needs wherever they are in their AI journey. These solutions will enable Indonesian banks to harness AI, driving profitability, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth in a highly competitive market.

Vikram Sinha, president director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, highlighted the company’s vision, “At Indosat, we are deeply committed to supporting Indonesia’s vision of becoming a digitally empowered nation by 2045, and see AI as a key enabler for both economic resilience and technological empowerment in Indonesia. This collaboration with Accenture and Lintasarta brings us closer to achieving that goal, as we combine global expertise with local market insights. Together, we are building the infrastructure that will allow businesses across Indonesia to leverage the transformative power of AI, driving growth, innovation, and a stronger digital economy.”

Senthil Ramani, senior managing director and global Data & AI lead at Accenture said, “With Accenture AI Refinery, we are supporting Indosat and Lintasarta’s efforts to help Indonesian enterprises unlock unprecedented value from AI, while adhering to local and industry regulations and ensuring that sensitive data remains within national borders. This is a significant step forward in the journey toward AI sovereignty and together, we will help Indonesian enterprises across industries redefine their future in the age of AI-driven reinvention.”

This collaboration underscores Indosat’s larger purpose of empowering Indonesia, contributing to the nation’s digital transformation and technological sovereignty. By developing the country's first sovereign AI platform, Lintasarta and Accenture are working to unlock the potential of AI while upholding the critical tenets of data security, sovereignty, and innovation.

The Accenture AI Refinery, part of Accenture’s foundation model services, represents a groundbreaking step in the use of generative AI for enterprises. It empowers organizations to convert AI technologies and tools into scaled, enterprise AI systems that reflect their unique business needs. These custom AI systems can drive reinvention not only within individual companies but across entire industries.

About Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat, IDX: ISAT) has the vision to become the most preferred digital telecommunications company in Indonesia. Together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, Indosat provides cellular services, ICT solutions, data centers, Fiber to the Home (FTTH), electronic payment services, financial services, and other digital services. Indosat has a larger purpose of empowering Indonesia, and with the spirit of Gotong Royong, Indosat wants to be the main collaborator in realizing it and creating meaningful change.

About Lintasarta (Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Group)

Since 1988, Lintasarta has been a leading provider of Data Communication, Internet, and IT Services for various industry sectors. Currently, Lintasarta serves 2,289 corporate customers with 74,196 networks, offering services that include fiber optic data communication, satellite networks, managed security & collaboration, data centers and DRC, cloud computing, managed services, e-Health, and comprehensive data communication solutions with network connection availability guarantees (SLAs) of 99%, 99.9%, and 99.99% to meet customers' needs. Our professional services are supported by skilled IT professionals, many of whom hold international certifications, and are spread across more than 54 cities in Indonesia. Lintasarta's infrastructure is based on the Next Generation Network (NGN) platform. For quality assurance, Lintasarta has obtained ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 20000-1:2011, ISO 14001:2015, OHSAS 18001:2007, PCI DSS, CMSP (Cisco Managed Service Partner), and SMK3 PP 50/2012 certifications.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 750,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Disclaimer

This document may contain financial information and the results of certain operational activities, and may contain a number of projections, plans, strategies, and objectives of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, which are not statements of historical fact which will be treated as forward-looking statements in accordance with applicable law. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could result in actual events and future achievements of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison different from those expected or indicated by the statements. No warranty can be given as to the results expected by Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, or indicated by such statements, to be achieved.