Henry Schein to serve as exclusive distributor of Curodont to Dental Service Organizations.

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) announced that it has reached an agreement with the Swiss company vVARDIS to serve as the exclusive distributor of their drill-free Curodont™ Repair Fluoride Plus product to larger dental service organizations (DSOs) in the U.S.

Developed by vVARDIS, Curodont™ Repair Fluoride Plus is a proprietary solution that addresses early-stage tooth decay by aiding in the preventive treatment of cavity progression, with an innovative simple, quick, and drill-free application. It is widely recognized that poor oral health can impact overall health, and untreated decay can become life-threatening. Nearly 80% of all patients have signs of early decay and the majority will leave the dental office without treatment, risking more serious disease. Curodont™ Repair Fluoride Plus will empower dental practices to address this untapped opportunity, expanding patient care with a non-invasive approach.

“We believe that Curodont advances clinical care by treating early decay before it worsens,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners. “With this treatment, the dental team can treat early-stage caries non-invasively and on the same day instead of sending patients home untreated. Henry Schein is pleased to bring products to market that improve clinical outcomes, including Curodont™ Repair Fluoride Plus, while helping practices operate more efficiently and effectively by advancing oral health and overall health for the ultimate benefit of the patient.”

The partnership between Henry Schein and vVARDIS builds on other innovations that support early treatment of oral disease. In late 2022, Henry Schein One introduced Dentrix® Detect AI, powered and manufactured by VideaHealth. Dentrix® Detect AI is an AI-enabled X-ray analysis tool that provides real-time clinical decision support and can detect incipient carious lesions more accurately than the naked eye, expanding the patient population that could benefit from the use of Curodont™ Repair Fluoride Plus. Dental professionals who use Dentrix® Detect AI and Curodont™ Repair Fluoride Plus in concert may help to more effectively treat early carious lesions before greater disease progression occurs.

Henry Schein currently is the market leader in selling Curodont™ Repair Fluoride Plus, with its novel approach, to general practitioners and DSOs. With this agreement, Henry Schein will have the exclusive rights to distribute Curodont™ Repair Fluoride Plus to larger DSOs, a market segment driving significant growth. The Company will continue to distribute Curodont products to other segments of the market and in other markets outside of North America, as product registrations are obtained. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Henry Schein, a recognized leader in driving technological innovation in dentistry,” said Drs. Haley and Goly Abivardi, DMDs, visionary Founders and Co-CEOs of vVARDIS. “Henry Schein’s global reach makes for an ideal partner as we share a common goal: advancing oral health by providing access to innovative, non-invasive solutions. Through this partnership, almost every patient can now benefit from Curodont. As both dentists and entrepreneurs, we are thrilled to finally have and offer a novel approach to treating early decay. Dental professionals have been waiting for decades for a drill-free treatment that addresses the sub-clinical signs of caries immediately, without sending patients home untreated and compromising their overall health. With its seamless integration into existing workflows, we believe that Curodont has the potential to rapidly become the new standard of care for the treatment of early caries, broadening the scope of services offered and empowering dentists and hygienists to lead the way in the management of early caries, ultimately enhancing patient care.”

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 25,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.3 billion in 2023, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 11.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on X.