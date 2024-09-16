CompIQ and Bardavon Partner to Automate Referral Process, Streamlining Injured Worker Physical Rehabilitation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CompIQ Solutions (CompIQ) and Bardavon today announced the final development of a direct integration between CompIQ's IQSymphony™ claims portal and Bardavon's referral management and scheduling system. This API-enabled solution is designed to streamline the often complex and time-consuming process of accurately referring injured workers to specialized care.

The new integration will automate referral intake, eliminating the need for manual data entry and significantly reducing the time it takes to prepare a case for patient placement. By streamlining the process, the integration will accelerate patient access to care, improve communication and visibility between adjusters and healthcare providers, and enhance the overall patient experience.

Brent MacLean, CEO at CompIQ, said, “This component of our IQSymphony™ platform provides our customers with fingertip access to an entire ecosystem of vetted, secure, and high-performance vendors within a cutting-edge API framework. While the market continues to consolidate and operate in a closed ecosystem, limiting options for customers, the CompIQ platform remains an open and configurable ecosystem, allowing our customers to integrate their top-performing vendors seamlessly. This not only leverages advanced technology but also saves time for both claims processing and our partners in the process.”

For adjusters and other stakeholders using IQSymphony, they can use the platform as their one-stop-shop for coordinating a wide-range of clinical services for injured workers, which now includes referring patients to Bardavon for physical therapy.

"CompIQ has been a true partner and collaborator throughout our relationship, and we’re excited to further enhance our mutual capabilities,” added Alex Benson, Bardavon’s CEO. “This latest integration is a testament to our shared commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers. We look forward to exploring additional opportunities to improve the overall workers’ comp experience.”

Building on previous collaborations focused on streamlining claims processing through deploying a direct bridge for bill review, this latest API integration between CompIQ and Bardavon further simplifies the workers’ compensation process from injury to return-to-work, providing clients with better solutions for managing their programs.

About CompIQ

CompIQ is a privately held and operated technology-focused company supporting the medical bill review and cost containment industries nationally for over 26 years. The company is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and serves insurance carriers, TPAs, self-insureds, employers, and government entities across the US in driving leading medical savings outcomes and customer service. To learn more, visit www.compiqsolutions.com.

About Bardavon

Bardavon is a nationwide network of PT/OT providers treating workplace injuries while focusing on the unique needs of each injured worker and their return-to-work goals. Our high-touch, tech-enabled service enhances and simplifies the patient management experience for each stakeholder, including payers, adjusters, case managers and injured workers, which optimizes claims outcomes and reduces costs. To learn more, visit www.bardavon.com.