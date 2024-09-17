Forge Reveals New Slate of Strategic Investors Including Leading Games Protocols Ava Labs and Sui Foundation, Expanding Partnerships with 60+ Games, and Announces 1 Million Registered Users

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forge, the leading platform for community-driven game marketing and player engagement, is thrilled to reveal its new slate of strategic investors which includes leading gaming protocols Ava Labs and Sui Foundation. The new investors join just in time as Forge crosses a significant milestone of over 1 million registered users. This achievement marks a major step forward in Forge’s mission to revolutionize how games not only connect with but reward their players.

Since its launch less than one year ago, Forge has rapidly grown into a vibrant ecosystem where players can earn rewards by playing new games and joining their communities, creating a symbiotic environment where players and developers benefit. Crossing the 1 million user mark is a testament to the platform’s appeal to both gamers and developers alike, as it continues to transform the landscape of game distribution and community engagement.

“Reaching 1 million users within our first year is an incredible milestone for Forge, and we couldn’t be more excited about the journey ahead,” said Kun Gao, Co-founder & CEO of Forge. “Our platform is designed to empower game developers to harness the power of community to reach and reward players, and this milestone shows that we’re on the right path. We’re doubling down on our mission of helping our partners build thriving gaming communities.”

New Investors Join the Forge Mission

Forge is proud to welcome new angels and strategic investors who share in its vision of transforming game marketing. Joining this strategic round in addition to Ava Labs and Sui Foundation are Chris Wang, founder of ThunderCore protocol, Dingaling, James Zhang of Crypto Art House, Shan of Project Godjira and advisory firm AP Collective. These strategics join a growing roster supporting Forge’s ongoing growth and innovation, including EVG, Formless, Hashkey, LiquidX, Polygon, and angels CH Kim (KRAFTON), Gabby Dizon (YGG), Kevin Lin (Metatheory/Twitch), Matt Liu (Origin Protocol), Michael Tong (Xterio), Ralf Reichart (ESL), Ray Chan (9gag/Memeland), Sebastien Borget (The Sandbox), Steve Chen (Youtube), Teck Chia (BinanceX/f.actor).

“It’s been a pleasure working with the Forge team. As Ava Labs focuses on ecosystem growth and user acquisition across our portfolio and game ecosystem, Forge has proven to be a valuable partner,” said Parker Heath, Ava Labs Gaming Lead. “Their product and team are both equally impressive and we plan to continue working with them to make web3 gaming great.”

“Forge’s engagement platform provides significant value to our roster of Sui-powered games,” said Jameel Khalfan, Head of Ecosystem Development at Sui Foundation. “As we expand our partnership with Forge as investors, we look forward to accelerating the growth of Sui’s gaming community and overall ecosystem of web3-based gaming.”

60+ Game Partners and Growing

In addition to this user milestone, Forge has proudly partnered with over 60 games that have leveraged the platform to grow their communities. From indie developers to established studios, these partners have utilized Forge’s innovative tools to drive over 25 million in-game and community engagements.

“Our partners are at the heart of Forge’s success,” added Gao. “We’ve seen incredible results from the games on our platform, with millions of actions completed by players who are more engaged and committed to the communities they’re a part of. We look forward to welcoming even more partners as we continue to scale.”

Founded by gaming pioneer Dennis “Thresh” Fong, Crunchyroll founder Kun Gao, and Cyence founder George Ng, Forge originated as a project within GGWP, an AI-powered game moderation platform that the team launched in 2020. Forge’s mission is to make user acquisition and community engagement accessible and effective for all developers, enabling them to focus on creating amazing games.

About Forge

Forge is a leading games marketing platform dedicated to helping developers grow their communities and drive engagement in their games. Launched in 2023, Forge provides game developers with powerful, no-code tools to create customizable loyalty programs that turn players into passionate advocates and active participants. Forge’s mission is to make user acquisition and community engagement accessible and effective for all developers, enabling them to focus on creating amazing games. With a vibrant community of over 1 million users, Forge empowers developers to build lasting relationships with their players, fostering a new era of creativity and innovation in the gaming industry. Game developers and gamers alike can register at forge.gg to start their journey.