Acumentrics Announces New Partnership with Astron Electronics in Southern California

WALPOLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acumentrics, a leading provider of rugged power solutions, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Astron Electronics, a respected manufacturer's representative firm based in Southern California. This collaboration aims to expand Acumentrics' presence and better serve customers in the region.

"We are incredibly pleased to announce our new partnership with Astron Electronics," said Brian Price, Global VP of Sales and Marketing at Acumentrics. "Astron's synergistic line card, strength of sales operations, and in-depth knowledge of Rugged UPS applications will highly complement Acumentrics' growth objectives in the Southern California Region in 2025 and beyond."

The partnership with Astron Electronics represents a significant milestone in Acumentrics' aggressive global growth strategy, focusing on expanding its key strategic selling partners' network. In the coming months, Acumentrics plans to continue investing in resources to extend its reach and better serve existing and new customers worldwide.

Astron Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1994 by Owner and President Steve Tennessen. With over 30 years in business, Astron continues to offer the highest level of professional sales performance and takes pride in delivering exceptional customer service across the Southern California territory. Their synergistic line card aligns seamlessly with Acumentrics' product offerings, and Astron shares a dedication to designing in high-end products for top-tier customers in Southern California. The company is committed to building long-term relationships and providing personalized solutions that meet customer needs.

Acumentrics and Astron Electronics' partnership is effective immediately, and both companies are committed to delivering exceptional value and support to their customers in the region.

For more information about Acumentrics and its rugged power solutions, visit www.acumentrics.com.

About Acumentrics:

Acumentrics designs, manufactures, and delivers rugged power solutions for mission-critical military, aerospace, and industrial applications. Focusing on reliability, performance, and innovation, Acumentrics' products are trusted by customers worldwide to provide uninterrupted power in the most demanding environments.