AFBA becomes Founding Member of the Center for the Study of the National Guard

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Friday, August 16, 2024, the Armed Forces Benefit Association (AFBA) was honored to present a check in support of the newly formed Center for the Study of the National Guard (CSNG), making AFBA the founding member for the Center and marking the beginning of a multiyear sponsorship.

“We are immensely proud to be the founding member of the Center for the Study of the National Guard. Our commitment to honoring and understanding the vital role of the National Guard in our nation’s history is unwavering. Together, we stand united in our dedication to preserving the legacy and the stories of these brave men and women who serve our country with distinction,” said General Larry O. Spencer, USAF (Ret.), President of AFBA.

National Guard’s history is scattered across the nation in armories, small museums, various state archives, and in the voices of Citizen Soldiers. Each component, the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines have a center for data collection, archival preservation, and research productivity. The National Guard does not. Through collaborative efforts, The University of Southern Mississippi, The National Guard Association of the United States, and the National Guard Bureau have established the Center for the Study of the National Guard to fill this void. CSNG’s key missions are to build and maintain a repository for National Guard documents, histories, oral histories, and other related materials and to serve as a research center and think tank to facilitate the study of the National Guard and its history. This center will provide access for researchers and the National Guard community to study the National Guard from one consolidated location. Finally, the Guard can have an intellectual home where its story can be told.

“Preserving and telling the story of the National Guard and its impact on the United States is our goal, and this partnership with the Armed Forces Benefit Association is a fundamental step forward toward that end. AFBA’s support of the Guard is of longstanding and is unwavering, and this support is further demonstrated through their partnership with the Center for the Study of the National Guard,” said Dr. Andrew Wiest, Founding Co-Director of CSNG.

With the support of the General of the Army, Dwight D. Eisenhower, the Armed Forces Benefit Association (AFBA) was established in 1947 in the basement of the Pentagon to ease the strain on military members and their families who, at the time, could not purchase life insurance that would pay a death benefit if the member was killed in combat. Today, headquartered in Alexandria, VA, AFBA continues to honor its mission, in war and peace, promoting the welfare of its members by providing survivor and other benefits to those who serve this great nation, including members of the uniformed services, first responders, government employees, and their families. AFBA has more than 535,000 members with $40 billion of death benefits in force and has paid nearly $2 billion of death benefits since inception. AFBA death benefits are primarily underwritten by its affiliate, 5Star Life Insurance Company (a Lincoln, Nebraska domiciled company).

