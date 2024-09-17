CallRail Drives Impact with Marketing Agencies in the HubSpot Solutions Partner Program

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CallRail, the AI-powered lead intelligence platform, announced the addition of new Elite and Diamond marketing agencies from HubSpot’s Solutions Partner Program. The addition of these top agencies will drive even more value to more customers in the HubSpot ecosystem.

“CallRail has shown remarkable growth within the HubSpot ecosystem, making them the perfect partner to help us scale our agency and enhance our service offerings,” said Eric Baum, CEO of BluLeadz, an Elite level HubSpot Solutions Partner and new CallRail Agency Partner. “The collaboration enables seamless integration between call tracking data and HubSpot’s powerful CRM tools so that businesses can gain comprehensive insights into customer interactions, from initial contact to conversion, providing a complete view of the customer journey. With this information, our clients can make data-driven decisions to optimize their marketing strategies and improve ROI."

CallRail has solidified itself as a top lead intelligence provider within the HubSpot ecosystem with nearly 4,000 businesses installing the integration between HubSpot and CallRail. Recently, CallRail made updates to their HubSpot integration that provide a more accurate and granular picture of attribution for conversations. Enhancements include the ability to:

CallRail has solidified itself as a top lead intelligence provider within the HubSpot ecosystem with nearly 4,000 businesses installing the integration between HubSpot and CallRail. Recently, CallRail made updates to their HubSpot integration that provide a more accurate and granular picture of attribution for conversations. Enhancements include the ability to:

including caller sentiment, automated tags, and qualified lead status. This unlocks powerful new workflows for HubSpot customers. For example, if a dentist office receives a call about teeth whitening services, CallRail automatically tags the interaction as a whitening lead and triggers a tailored lead nurture workflow. Send even more attribution data into HubSpot, by continuing to solve the attribution challenges of offline conversations, and giving HubSpot customers even more data to tailor their marketing tactics. Additionally, agencies can follow up more intelligently based on what the lead has done online and how they’ve interacted with your business with offline channels.

“CallRail already works with hundreds of HubSpot Solutions Partners and we’re extremely proud of the significant progress we’ve made driving value with our call tracking and AI capabilities for the highest-tier HubSpot Elite agencies,” said Mike Stocker, VP of Partnerships at CallRail. “Our enhanced integration positions CallRail to continue as the top lead intelligence provider within the HubSpot ecosystem while offering even more attribution data so customers can tailor their marketing efforts even further.”

Additionally, HubSpot recently named CallRail an Essential App for Sales, recognizing the company’s success within the HubSpot ecosystem.

"As a HubSpot Elite Solutions Partner, Vonazon is thrilled to join forces with CallRail,” said Miles England, HubSpot Onboarding Manager and Director of Partnerships at Vonazon, who recently joined CallRail’s Agency Partner Program. “We have witnessed CallRail's remarkable impact within the HubSpot ecosystem, and we believe this partnership will empower us to elevate Vonazon’s growth and deliver unparalleled service to our clients. CallRail's innovative AI capabilities provide us with cutting-edge tools to offer our customers exceptional insights and opportunities for success."

CallRail is a premium sponsor at INBOUND 2024. Visit them at The CallRail Lounge and learn more here.

About CallRail

CallRail is the AI-powered lead intelligence platform that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence. Serving more than 200,000 companies worldwide, CallRail’s solutions help businesses track and attribute each lead to their marketing journey, capture and manage every call, text, chat, and form, and use insights surfaced by AI to optimize their marketing.

Founded in 2011, CallRail has grown its award-winning platform from G2 top-rated inbound call tracking software to include form tracking, AI-driven Conversation Intelligence®, and business communications products. Fitting seamlessly into existing workflows, CallRail integrates with leading marketing and sales software including HubSpot, Facebook, Salesforce, and Google Ads and Analytics.

Additionally, CallRail’s Partner Program offers affiliate, agency, and technology partnership opportunities, helping businesses earn, grow, and build with CallRail. CallRail makes it easier for its partners to expand services, attract customers with greater lifetime value, and share revenue from referral sales.

CallRail has been featured on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies and Deloitte Tech Fast 500 lists for multiple consecutive years. The Atlanta-based company has earned spots on Inc. Magazine’s 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023 Best Places to Work list. For more information or to view a demo of the platform, visit http://www.callrail.com.