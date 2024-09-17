Powur and Hawaii Unified Announce Exclusive 3-Year Partnership to Expand Solar Access in Hawaii

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Powur PBC, a leading residential solar platform simplifying the path to clean energy, today announced an exclusive 3-year partnership agreement with Hawaii Unified, one of the most successful regional EPCs servicing Hawaii. This collaboration, made possible by Powur’s enterprise platform, will allow Hawaii Unified to more easily expand its reach in Hawaii while saving money for its customers.

“By leveraging the tools available on the platform along with the national procurement capabilities that Powur has, we’re able to improve cash flows, access the best equipment, scale solar sales and ultimately service more customers with the best pricing,” said Hawaii Unified CEO Ryno Irwin.

Powur’s enterprise platform combines sales enablement and project fulfillment capabilities with all the administrative tools a solar contractor needs, eliminating overhead costs and making a solar business infinitely scalable, so companies like Hawaii Unified can use their local expertise to focus on serving their customers and growing their businesses.

Hawaii Unified is one of the largest solar contractors in Hawaii, with over a decade of experience and more than 50 MW (megawatts) of successful installations. Irwin learned about Powur last year and knew the company’s offerings would be the ideal complement to Hawaii Unified’s local expertise. When Powur launched the enterprise platform, he saw the perfect opportunity to become the first of what he expects will be many such collaborations for Powur.

“I was ecstatic because I knew this was going to be game changing for our business,” he said. “This collaboration enables us to better serve our local community with high-quality solar and storage technology, long-lasting warranties, and expert services backed by a national solar platform. The Powur platform allows us to provide our Kamaaina Community with all the benefits of the clean energy industry, keeping jobs and money here on the islands.”

Powur CEO Jonathan Budd said, “This truly marks a first for Powur and is a big testament to the future of our enterprise program. We absolutely love Ryno Irwin and the Hawaii Unified team and we've been enjoying the synergies, team building, and mutual benefits we can provide as we help Hawaii homeowners gain access to the best financing, equipment, and tools to lower their energy costs and transition to clean energy. This partnership is poised to scale to own a significant percentage of the residential solar market in Hawaii, and we couldn't be happier to serve this community.”

By leveraging Powur’s enterprise platform, contractors can efficiently grow their sales teams, streamline operational processes, and significantly boost profitability. Selling solar requires a lot of steps with a different required expertise for each one – sales, financing, procuring, storage – which makes it difficult for regional contractors to grow their market share. Powur steps in to fill the gaps, create efficiency, and make connections that benefit everyone. Contractors have complete control in deciding which components to use; for example, an installer can use Powur’s sales team or their own, can conduct its own site surveys or connect with a site surveyor through Powur. Powur utilizes its decentralized network of solar experts to create maximum efficiency.

The multi-year partnership with Hawaii Unified demonstrates the value of Powur's suite of tools, financing, equipment, and unique business model in optimizing cash flows and navigating the challenges of today's marketplace. Powur estimates over $150 million in revenue over the next three years from this partnership alone, signaling exciting opportunities for the company and its shareholders.

"I truly believe the potential for Powur to become the largest sales enablement and project fulfillment platform for residential solar and storage is more real than ever,” Budd said. “There are countless contractors struggling with the old business model, which does not work, does not scale, and ultimately does not serve them or their customers as well. The potential for the Enterprise Program is limitless and we hope to serve dozens, if not hundreds or thousands of contractors to grow their business with more ease and support.”

About Powur:

Powur PBC is on a mission to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. By leveraging a cloud-based platform and decentralized, asset-light model, Powur is revolutionizing how residential solar and storage are sold and delivered across the U.S. As the first 100% virtual solar company, Powur is agile, scalable, and built for the future—free from the heavy overhead that burdens traditional competitors. Powur isn’t just participating in the solar industry; it's reshaping it in a way that ensures everyone—their sellers, partners, and customers—benefits from its success. For more information, visit powur.com.

About Hawaii Unified:

Hawaii Unified is a leading EPC firm in the state of Hawaii, with over a decade of experience in the construction, electrical, and solar industries. The company has completed thousands of installations throughout the Hawaiian Islands, helping homeowners and businesses lower energy costs and transition to clean energy. Known for its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Hawaii Unified is a trusted partner in Hawaii’s clean energy movement. For more information, visit hawaiiunified.com.