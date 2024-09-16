Community Health Systems’ Northwest Healthcare to Acquire 10 Carbon Health Urgent Care Centers in Arizona

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northwest Urgent Care, LLC, a Tucson, Arizona, subsidiary of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH), has signed an agreement to acquire 10 Arizona urgent care centers from Carbon Health.

Northwest Urgent Care, LLC is part of Northwest Healthcare’s integrated healthcare network serving Tucson and its surrounding communities. This strategic acquisition will expand capacity and increase Northwest Healthcare’s network to more than 80 sites of care when the transaction is completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

“Our strategic investments are accelerating the growth of important access points in our health systems and expanding capacity for more patients,” said Tim L. Hingtgen, chief executive officer of Community Health Systems, Inc. “In markets like Tucson, we are successfully executing strategies that make healthcare accessible and convenient, further improve our competitive position, and generate value for all of our stakeholders.”

Over the past five years, Northwest Healthcare has invested approximately $200 million in strategic growth and capital projects throughout the Greater Tucson Metro area, including two new hospitals – Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita and Northwest Medical Center Houghton.

“We are grateful for the skills and compassion of our Northwest Healthcare physicians, nurses and other team members who deliver safe, quality care for patients,” added Hingtgen. “Last year, they provided medical care for more than 845,000 encounters, and the acquisition of these 10 urgent care centers will make the network’s impact even stronger.”

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest healthcare companies. The Company’s affiliates are leading providers of healthcare services, developing and operating healthcare delivery systems in 39 distinct markets across 15 states. The Company’s subsidiaries own or lease 70 affiliated hospitals with more than 11,000 beds and operate more than 1,000 sites of care, including physician practices, urgent care centers, freestanding emergency departments, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers and ambulatory surgery centers. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net.