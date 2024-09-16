Outdoor Living Supply Acquires Majestic Stone Landscape & Stucco Supply

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outdoor Living Supply (“OLS”), a distribution platform with a focus on outdoor living products and solutions, announced today that it has acquired Majestic Stone Landscape & Stucco Supply (“Majestic Stone”), a full-service distributor of manufactured and natural stone, hardscape and landscape products. This acquisition expands OLS’ footprint in the Southeast, adding two strategic locations in the Georgia market.

Majestic Stone was founded by Al Irwin in 2002. Al will remain actively involved with the company as an Ambassador. In this role, he will serve as a strategic resource and assist with the transition to ensure continuity for customers, suppliers and employees.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Majestic Stone team to our OLS family of companies,” said Brian Price, CEO of Outdoor Living Supply. “Al and his team’s commitment to providing first-class service and industry-leading products has earned them an exceptional reputation. Our partnership will provide a tremendous growth opportunity for our existing regional stores and an exciting runway for expansion in the Southeast.”

Al Irwin, owner of Majestic Stone, added, “I am extremely proud of the company we have been able to build over the past 22 years. I am grateful to have found a partner in OLS that will honor the Majestic Stone legacy while also providing extensive opportunities and benefits to our employees and customers.”

About Outdoor Living Supply

Outdoor Living Supply is a distribution platform for outdoor living products with a specific, differentiated focus on outdoor living. OLS seeks to partner with family- and founder-led companies with shared values and local heritage. By leveraging deep industry relationships, OLS supports its companies’ growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions while providing the products, resources, technology, and training to enhance the customer experience and create new opportunities for its employees. Outdoor Living Supply launched in partnership with Trilantic North America in late 2020, which invested in the platform to support its growth across key verticals including: hardscapes; outdoor living; landscape accessories; outdoor lighting; and bulk materials.

For more information, visit www.outdoorlivingsupply.net.

About Trilantic North America

Trilantic Capital Management L.P. ("Trilantic North America") is a growth-focused middle market private equity firm focused on control and significant minority investments in North America. Trilantic North America's primary investment focus is in the business services and consumer sectors. Since inception, Trilantic North America has managed seven private equity fund families with aggregate capital commitments of $11B. For more information, visit www.trilanticnorthamerica.com.