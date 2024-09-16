HiringBranch Joins AWS Partner Network Bringing Skills-Based Hiring AI to AWS Telecommunications, FinTech, and Contact Center Customers

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HiringBranch, a pioneer in skills assessment AI, announced today the company has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network. To achieve program status, the company successfully completed a rigorous AWS Foundational Technical Review. HiringBranch can now deliver cutting-edge AI technology to AWS customers in the telecommunications, health, banking, and retail sectors.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global community of AWS partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. By leveraging AWS's robust cloud infrastructure into its operations, HiringBranch can scale its services more effectively, ensuring superior data security and improving overall customer experience.

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to work with AWS,” said Stephane Rivard, HiringBranch Co-founder, and CEO. “Our brand promise relies on the integrity and accessibility of our data, so it was a natural decision to build and host our solution on the AWS Cloud. Its mature and advanced technology stack offers HiringBranch the scalability and flexibility we need to grow securely and confidently.”

Today, HiringBranch helps over 1000 recruiters understand which candidates have the right skills for specific jobs. The company has grown an incredible 330% in the last two years with zero churn from their Fortune 1000 enterprise clients.

HiringBranch can be found in the AWS Partner Network here.

About HiringBranch:

HiringBranch is a hiring assessment and training AI solution helping global human resource and operations teams hire and retain customer-facing talent, confidently. HiringBranch is the only volume hiring solution to assess candidates beyond language and correlate employee performance to soft skill assessments for dramatically better hiring. The result is 90% lower hiring costs, under 1% bad hire rates, and reduced hiring time from two weeks to two days. Founded in 2017, the company touts customers large and medium-sized like Bell Canada, Infosys, Carelon and Fortune 50 online retailers serving contact center roles in telecommunications, health, retail, financial and insurance industries.

HiringBranch is committed to operating fairly and fostering diversity and inclusion globally for its customers through its unwavering, unbiased technology. Learn more about HiringBranch at www.hiringbranch.com.