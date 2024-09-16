RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors Expands its Capabilities with RoofMarketplace Inc.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors (RAFTRx), a top-rated roofing and outdoor exterior solutions provider that specializes in the insurance-claim sector, announced today its partnership with RoofMarketplace Inc., an online marketplace platform used to connect homeowners, insurance adjusters and contractors for the efficient resolution of roof claims.

RAFTRx, backed by a strong team of local roofing contractors, has expertise in navigating the claims sector but understands it can be a difficult process for homeowners. By partnering with RoofMarketplace, homeowners will have an additional layer of support in their claims process.

"At RAFTRx we understand how difficult it can be to navigate the roofing claims process to someone who has never done it, which is why we want to give our customers the resources they need to succeed." shares Gyner Ozgul, CEO of RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors. "We look forward to seeing how RoofMarketplace enhances our customers’ experience."

RAFTRx’s strategic partnership with RoofMarketplace streamlines the roofing claims process for all parties involved. The digital platform uses advanced remote spatial data to accurately determine the size of a job while combining contractor feedback, ratings, values and pricing to provide homeowners with a full scope of work. It removes the time and money required for on-site visits and instead offers a fully remote actionable bid experience.

"We're honored to collaborate with a trusted roofing partner like RAFTRx," says Tim Rochman, Chief Revenue Officer of RoofMarketplace. "This partnership brings together RAFTRx's deep industry expertise with RoofMarketplace's innovative marketplace concept and technology platform, ultimately empowering insurance adjusters, roofing contractors and homeowners with a streamlined and transparent claims process. Together, we are improving the experience of homeowners facing storm damage to restore their properties quickly and efficiently."

About RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors

Formed in 2023, RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors is a multi-regional, residential and commercial roofing and exterior solutions platform focused primarily on insurance-claim demand. Its companies use a differentiated direct-to-consumer selling model to provide customers with roofing and exterior services. RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors is headquartered in Duluth, GA with 24 offices across 10 states. The current RAFTR Roofing + Exteriors portfolio of brands includes Perimeter Roofing, Humbled Roofing & Restoration, Regal Roofing, Blue Hammer Roofing and Mills Siding & Roofing. For more information, contact Marketing@raftrxroofing.com.

About RoofMarketplace, Inc.

RoofMarketplace is a trusted marketplace reinventing the roofing claims experience. Homeowners, insurance companies, and local, vetted contractors connect through our platform to ensure top-quality, warrantied roofs are installed at competitive prices, without the hassle. For more information, contact info@roofmarketplace.com.