3iQ and CoinDesk Indices Collaborate to Launch Funds Globally That Track the CoinDesk 20 Index

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3iQ Corp. (“3iQ”), a pioneer in digital asset management, today announced it has partnered with CoinDesk Indices, a leading provider of digital asset indices since 2014, to make the CoinDesk 20 Index available in several fund structures globally, starting with CoinDesk 20 SP (the “Fund”), a Segregated Portfolio Company of 3iQ Investment Partners SPC.

This partnership marks a milestone in 3iQ’s mission to bring clients innovative investment products and provide global investors desired access to a diversified digital asset portfolio as they seek to expand their exposure beyond bitcoin.

The collaboration continues the relationship between two trusted organizations with expertise in offering investor access and choice. Designed for scalability, the CoinDesk 20 tracks the performance of top digital assets, applying a capped market capitalization-weighted methodology to improve diversification, similar to major equity indexes. The Fund will follow all 20 constituents in the index.

"CoinDesk Indices provides a highly liquid and tradeable means to access digital assets," said Pascal St-Jean, President & CEO of 3iQ. "Advisors have an appetite for digital assets but don’t have the conviction to track assets beyond Bitcoin. This offering opens up broad-based exposure as they seek a diversified digital asset portfolio.”

“The CoinDesk 20 has been embraced by leading market-making firms, unlocking the digital asset opportunity in one step,” said Alan Campbell, President of CoinDesk Indices. “We are thrilled 3iQ will enable investors worldwide to access the CoinDesk 20, addressing the growing need for diversified digital asset exposure.”

3iQ will leverage its extensive experience by utilizing multiple custodians and staking providers. The Fund will offer monthly liquidity, and 3iQ will be waiving the management fee for the first 6 months.

For more information on 3iQ, and to be the first to know about updates regarding the Fund’s launch, visit www.3iq.io/cd20.

To learn more about CoinDesk 20, visit www.coindesk.com/indices/coindesk20.

About 3iQ Corp

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world’s leading digital asset investment fund managers, offering investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ Corp., 3iQ’s affiliated company, was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer public bitcoin investment funds: The Bitcoin Fund (TSX: QBTC) (TSX: QBTC.U) and the 3iQ Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCQ) (TSX: BTCQ.U), as well as public Ether investment funds: The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH.UN) (TSX: QETH.U) and the 3iQ Ether Staking ETF (TSX: ETHQ) (TSX: ETHQ.U). To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io.

About CoinDesk Indices

Since 2014, CoinDesk Indices has been at the forefront of the digital asset revolution, empowering investors globally. A portfolio company of the Bullish group, our indices form the foundation of the world's largest digital asset products. Known for their precision and compliance, flagships such as the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) and the CoinDesk 20 Index set the industry standard for measuring, trading, and investing in digital assets. With tens of billions of dollars in benchmarked assets, CoinDesk Indices is a trusted partner. Discover more at coindeskmarkets.com.

3iQ Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational and educational purposes only and is only intended for investors who are located outside of the United States and are not U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended). The information contained herein is not and should not be considered to be any of the following: investment advice or investment research; a solicitation, offer, or recommendation to sell or buy any specific asset, strategy, product, or program; or legal, tax, or other advice. The purchase of cryptocurrency or an interest in a pooled investment vehicle investing in cryptocurrency is speculative and involves a high degree of risk and should be undertaken only by individuals whose experience allows them to evaluate the risks of such an investment, whose financial resources are sufficient to enable them to bear the economic risks of their purchase for an extended period of time, and who can afford a significant or entire loss of the value of those assets. 3iQ has no obligation to update, modify or amend this press release or to otherwise notify a reader thereof in the event that any matter stated herein changes or subsequently becomes inaccurate.

CoinDesk Indices Disclaimer:

CoinDesk is a portfolio company of the Bullish group. CoinDesk Indices, Inc. ("CDI") does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage any investment offered by any third party that seeks to provide an investment return based on the performance of any index. CDI is neither an investment adviser nor a commodity trading advisor and makes no representation regarding the advisability of making an investment linked to any CDI index. CDI does not act as a fiduciary. A decision to invest in any asset linked to a CDI index should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document or elsewhere by CDI. All content contained or used in any CDI index (the "Content") is owned by CDI and/or its third-party data providers and licensors, unless stated otherwise by CDI. CDI does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, adequacy, validity or availability of any of the Content. CDI is not responsible for any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, in the results obtained from the use of any of the Content. CDI does not assume any obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. © 2024 CoinDesk Indices, Inc. All rights reserved.