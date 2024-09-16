Omni Design Technologies Partners with Aura Intelligent Systems on Next Generation Radar

SAN JOSE, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power data acquisition and signal-processing solutions, and Aura Intelligent Systems, a developer of high-resolution imaging radar for ADAS and autonomous vehicles, today announced a partnership on Aura’s next generation digital radar development. Under the partnership agreement, Omni Design is providing custom, advanced Swift™ data converters, analog front-end (AFE), and supporting IP solutions. Aura will leverage Omni Design’s technology to address limitations that plague existing radars in congested urban environments. Aura’s patented technology provides interference resiliency and scalability with a unified platform MultiRayTM for connectivity and sensing.

Dr. Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies, commented, “Imaging radars are poised to see widespread adoption in automotive, autonomous mobile robots, and emerging AR markets. Omni Design’s partnering with Aura will enable the development of next generation disruptive radar technology products using our expertise in high-speed data acquisition and signal processing solutions.”

“Aura’s partnership with Omni Design Technologies will allow us to develop and deliver unique digital radar solutions based on Omni Design’s Swift™ IP solutions,” said Dr. Jungah Lee, Founder and CEO. “Our digital radar technology, using Omni Design’s IP, delivers high-resolution imaging with the industry’s highest dynamic range and without ambiguity for safer roads.” Aura’s QuadRayTM imaging radar platform will be available in Q1 2025.

For more information about Omni Design’s portfolio of data acquisition and signal processing IP and chiplet technology solutions, please visit www.omnidesigntech.com.

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power IPs, from 28nm down through advanced FinFET nodes, which enable differentiated system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, in applications ranging from 5G, wireline and optical communications, LiDAR, radar, automotive networking, AI, image sensors, and the internet-of-things (IoT). Our Swift™ ADC and DAC data converter IPs range from 6-bit to 14-bit resolution and from a few MSPS to more than 100GSPS sampling rates. Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaboration with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California with five additional design centers globally.

About Aura Intelligent Systems

Aura Intelligent Systems is a Boston based company founded in 2019 to realize the full potential of imaging radar for emerging autonomous mobility. Aura is developing high-resolution imaging radar for mission critical sensing needs in mobility and autonomous vehicles. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, a center of disruptive innovations in wireless technology, robotics and artificial intelligence. Aura’s foundation is built on decades of leadership in pioneering radar imaging and 4G/5G wireless systems. For more information, visit www.auraisystems.com.