e.l.f. SKIN Is Salvation to Skincare Shame in Satirical “Divine Skintervention” Campaign

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e.l.f. SKIN launches today its most ambitious brand campaign to date: "Divine Skintervention." e.l.f. SKIN is positioned as the ultimate salvation for common skincare transgressions, offering a path to redemption for all skin types.

In a vibrant, comedic exploration of skincare temptations, the campaign delves into the everyday skincare slip-ups —from pimple picking to the oh-so-relatable habit of sleeping in makeup. Actress and comedian Megan Stalter is the mischievous "Sinfluencer,” luring unsuspecting would-be skincare sinners into dreaded dilemmas.

Here's the twist: e.l.f. SKIN is here to banish the shame, offering skincare salvation for skin sins with e.l.f.’s Holy Hydration! products.

e.l.f. SKIN delivers premium-quality skincare at accessible prices with its signature value proposition. The brand offers straightforward, uncomplicated skincare solutions and is committed to e.l.f. clean, cruelty-free and vegan formulas.

“We’ve all committed skincare sins – and there’s no e.l.f.ing shame in that! We’re just here to rescue the community from making more of them,” said Kory Marchisotto, e.l.f. Beauty’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With this campaign, we're putting a halo around proper skincare, demystifying horror stories that taking care of your skin is complex or cumbersome. We’ve made it e.l.f. SKIN’s priority to provide a straightforward routine that delivers great results without asking our community to have a PHD to understand it, or beaucoup bucks to access it.”

According to a Statista study, Gen Z uses more skincare than any other generation*, but e.l.f. surveys prove Gen Z is also guilty of committing skin sins.**

Fueled by community insights, e.l.f. SKIN has transformed real-life skincare confessions into a full-blown 360-degree “Divine Skintervention” initiative, rolling out across social media, television, and out-of-home platforms. The campaign also features an interactive landing page with a specialized quiz in the U.S. and the U.K. where consumers can "confess" their skincare sins and receive personalized product recommendations.

The campaign and its creative were conceived and produced with e.l.f. creative partner Day One Agency, further boosting e.l.f.’s position as an entertainment brand that surprises and delights its community.

e.l.f. SKIN has outpaced skincare category growth by 32x***, achieving top 10 brand status**** and quickly cementing its place as an accessible brand for every eye, lip, face and skin type. Aiming to continue growing its community, e.l.f. SKIN has focused its product innovation to launch holy grail product families in addition to Holy Hydration! and its recent viral success, Bronzing Drops.

The spot will air on major streaming platforms such as Disney+, Peacock, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Netflix and Paramount+. Watch it on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/ctlPspAZdIE.

*Statista Shoppers spending most on skin care in the beauty sector in the US 2021, by age group.

**e.l.f. Cosmetics "e.l.f. BFFs” social group survey 2024.

*** e.l.f. SKIN claim based on data reported by NielsenIQ through its Scantrack Service for the Mass Market Facial Skincare category for the 12-week period ending June 15, 2024 for the US xAOC channel according to e.l.f. SKIN custom product hierarchy. Copyright © 2024, Nielsen Consumer, LLC.

****Piper Sandler Taking Stock With Teens® survey spring 2024.

About e.l.f. SKIN

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. SKIN champions e.l.f. clean and kind skincare by making innovative, efficacious formulas at accessible prices with universal appeal. e.l.f. SKIN is e.l.f. clean, vegan, double certified cruelty free Certified by both Leaping Bunny and PETA and Fair Trade certified. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com/elf-skin.