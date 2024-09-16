MT Group Signs Contract with Ørsted to Build Large-scale CO2 Capture and Storage Facility in Denmark

VILNIUS, Lithuania--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MT Group, an EPC contractor engaged in strategic energy and industrial infrastructure projects across Europe, has signed a contract with Danish energy leader Ørsted for the engineering and construction of Balance of Plant (BoP) piping and equipment for a carbon capture facility.

"The signing of this contract is a significant milestone for MT Group and a strong testament to our commitment to driving the renewable energy transition across Europe," says Mindaugas Zakaras, CEO of MT Group.

Advancing Global Efforts to Combat Climate Change

This contract is part of Ørsted's 20-year agreement with the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) for the ambitious carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, the ‘Ørsted Kalundborg CO 2 Hub.’ It aims to capture and store 430,000 tons of CO 2 annually from two Ørsted Power stations. The captured CO 2 will be transported to Northern Lights in Norway for geological storage, contributing to global efforts to combat climate change.

Under this agreement, MT Group will handle the engineering and construction of piping for the BoP equipment for the CO 2 capture and storage facility including installation of BoP equipment. Responsibilities include finalizing the BoP facility's design and integrating it with the existing woodchip-fired boiler plant and the new CO 2 capture and storage facility at Asnæsværket, Denmark.

MT Group will also oversee the procurement, supply, construction, and installation of the entire cooling and steam systems, including pipelines, to the interface of the CO 2 capture and storage units. Additionally, the company will ensure the scope of supply undergoes rigorous testing and commissioning to meet all regulatory and operational standards before it becomes fully operational.

Strengthening MT Group's Renewable Energy Portfolio

This contract aligns with MT Group’s strategic focus on the renewable energy transition. “We have firmly established MT Group as a strong and reliable EPC contractor, particularly in the development of complex natural gas and LNG projects across Europe. This contract marks a significant step in our expansion in the green energy markets and strengthens our position in this rapidly growing area,” adds Mindaugas Zakaras.

MT Group is a leading EPC contractor in critical energy and industrial infrastructure projects across Europe. The company is also a founding partner in one of the largest Renewable Energy undertakings in the world. Green Energy Park will produce some of the most cost competitive Green Hydrogen at the gigawatts scale, servicing the decarbonization needs of the hard to abate sectors, including transport and power across Europe and elsewhere around the world.

MT Group’s expertise extends to the development and construction of renewable energy, hydrogen and carbon capture facilities, positioning the company at the forefront of sustainable engineering solutions.