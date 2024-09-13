XMS Capital Partners Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Liquid Bottles LLC on its Sale to Novvia Group

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XMS Capital Partners, LLC (“XMS”) a global, independent financial services firm focused on providing M&A, corporate advisory and capital raising services, announced that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Liquid Bottles LLC (“Liquid Bottles” or the “Company”) on its sale to Novvia Group (“Novvia”), a global rigid container and life sciences packaging distributor. Novvia Group is backed by Kelso & Company (“Kelso”). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction was completed on September 12, 2024.

Founded in 2014, Liquid Bottles has grown exponentially from a small operation in the owner’s garage to a ~40,000sf warehouse in Palmetto, Florida. As a trusted supplier of plastic and glass packaging, Liquid Bottles serves a wide network of customers across diverse geographies and industries. The Company’s extensive range of containers, jars, bottles, boxes, and closures and its e-commerce platform support various applications and industries. The Liquid Bottles management team will stay on with Novvia to drive the company forward in this next stage of evolution.

“ We are excited about this new chapter for Liquid Bottles, and we appreciate the support of the XMS team in delivering this successful outcome for the Company,” said Justin Hertz, Co-Founder of Liquid Bottles. Adam Wait, Co-Founder of Liquid Bottles, added “ XMS’s packaging and M&A expertise helped us find a strategic partner in Novvia that will accelerate the Company’s future growth.”

Todd VanderMolen, Managing Director at XMS, commented, “ Justin and Adam have built a terrific business from scratch that has become a leader in the rigid packaging distribution market. We are excited to see the Company continue its success with Novvia.”

About XMS Capital Partners

XMS Capital Partners LLC, established in 2006, is a global, independent, financial services firm providing M&A, corporate advisory and capital raising services to clients. It has offices in Chicago, Boston, Dallas and London. For more information, please visit www.xmscapital.com.