The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC) Partners with myBalto to Support Pets in Need through Innovative Angel Fund Solution

EVANSTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC), the largest purchasing cooperative for independent veterinary practices in the U.S., announces a new partnership with myBalto, a leading platform dedicated to empowering veterinary hospitals to support pets in need. This partnership allows TVC members to access myBalto’s innovative tools, including the myBalto Foundation's Angel Fund, designed to provide veterinary practices with a seamless way to fundraise and assist patients who face financial barriers to care.

The myBalto Foundation offers veterinary hospitals a free Angel Fund, eliminating the administrative burdens of setting up and managing a traditional charity. By joining the myBalto community, TVC members can establish their own fundraising platform to support pets in need—without the overhead of running a 501(c)(3) organization.

"This partnership reflects TVC's ongoing mission to support independent veterinary practices in making a meaningful impact on their communities," said Kim London, Director of Strategic Partnerships at TVC. "By integrating myBalto’s Angel Fund and fundraising tools, our members can extend life-saving care to pets, even when financial challenges arise."

Innovative Solutions for a Growing Problem

As the demand for veterinary services rises, so does the frequency of financial euthanasia, where pets are put down because their owners can't afford the necessary treatment. The myBalto Foundation seeks to reverse this trend by providing veterinary practices with a range of fundraising options that allow clients to raise money for care, including:

Rounding-up at checkout through the hospital’s practice management system.

GoFundMyPet, a crowdfunding platform for clients to seek support from their personal networks.

A personalized donation website for each hospital.

Preferred Partner Program incentives and sweepstake-style fundraising events.

Additionally, myBalto offers VetPayTogo, the first and only veterinary payment processor that automates rounding-up at checkout, while also providing hospitals with quarterly kickbacks directly into their Angel Funds.

Empowering Practices to Save More Lives

With the myBalto Foundation, veterinary practices can maintain a dedicated pool of funds to help cover the cost of care for pets in need. By leveraging the platform’s fundraising tools, TVC members will be better equipped to respond to the financial challenges their clients face without shouldering the administrative complexity of managing a charitable fund.

"We believe that every veterinary hospital should have the means to support pets in need," said Dr. Robert Parkins, CEO of myBalto. "Our partnership with TVC makes it easier than ever for practices to raise and manage funds, ultimately helping them save more lives and improve the health of their communities."

About The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC)

The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC) is a group purchasing organization owned by over 3,400 independent veterinary practices across the United States. TVC provides its members with exclusive vendor rebates and discounts, educational opportunities, and profit-sharing through its Shareholder Profit Dividend (SPD) program, returning millions of dollars in profit since its inception. By empowering veterinary practices to work together, TVC ensures that independent clinics can thrive in a competitive marketplace. To learn more, visit www.tvc.coop.

About myBalto

MyBalto is a pioneering platform that enables veterinary hospitals to support pets in need through the creation of custom Angel Funds. By offering simple, effective fundraising tools and a unique payment processing solution, myBalto is helping practices reduce the rate of financial euthanasia and provide critical care to animals whose owners may face financial challenges. To learn more, visit www.mybaltofoundation.org.