LifestyledAI, Dongguk University Startup Technology Institute, and UMUST R&D Partner to Advance Global AI Deep Tech and Healthcare Businesses

Representative of Dongguk University Startup Technology Institute, Jinwan Kim - CEO of LifestyledAI, and Kangpa Lee - CEO of UMUST R&D (from left) (photo: LifestyledAI Co., Ltd.)

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On August 28, 2024, Dongguk University Startup Technology Institute announced the signing of a joint MOU with LifestyledAI Co., Ltd. and UMUST R&D to advance global deep tech and healthcare initiatives through the application of LifestyledAI's cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies (patent-pending).

With this agreement, the parties plan to promote mutual cooperation with the goals of:

Collaborating on AI-based technology development and commercialization

Establishing strategies and providing technical support for exploring overseas markets

Joint research and development (international joint R&D, workshops, and seminars)

Exchanging research personnel

Creating an industry-academia cooperation ecosystem for mutual growth

LifestyledAI is an AI deep-tech startup that seeks to revolutionize customer lifestyles through its proprietary AI-based technologies, including AI Ultra-Real Fitting for highly realistic virtual fashion and beauty try-ons, and a precise, easy-to-use AI body measurement system. With a vision to become a global leader in the practical application of AI image technology, LifestyledAI is dedicated to enhancing user convenience in the fashion and beauty e-commerce industries through its innovative AI solutions. As a resident company in Dongguk University's Startup Incubation Center, it receives extensive support in areas such as international market expansion, industry-academia collaboration, faculty consulting, technology transfer, and commercialization.

UMUST R&D Co., Ltd. is a renowned global healthcare startup focused on the development of global healthcare and AI technologies. Its core areas of expertise include the development of AI-based medical devices and healthcare solutions, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation in the medical industry.

Jinwan Kim, CEO of LifestyledAI, stated, "This partnership will allow us to further refine our proprietary AI technologies and accelerate their global commercialization, helping to advance the AI deep-tech and healthcare industries on a global scale."

Director Gwangho Yoo, Head of Dongguk University Startup Technology Institute, commented, "This agreement will facilitate a collaborative research and development framework in the AI and healthcare sectors by leveraging in-house technologies and matching human resources to strengthen industry-academia collaboration."

Kangpa Lee, CEO of UMUST R&D, stated, "We are dedicated to advancing the AI image technologies developed by LifestyledAI and working together to implement these innovations in the development of cutting-edge AI medical devices, while also enhancing our global business capabilities."