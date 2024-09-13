Circle Plants a Flag in the Heart of Wall Street; Announces New Global Headquarters in New York City

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circle today unveiled plans for a new global corporate headquarters for Circle Internet Group, Inc. based in the iconic One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan at an event hosting industry, political leaders and key partners who have been central to Circle’s growth and success. The news marks a milestone moment for digital assets, Circle, New York, America and the US Dollar.

“ Circle’s vision for a new internet financial system is coming alive in a tremendous and exciting way,” said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder and CEO of Circle. “ One World Trade Center and all it stands for – freedom, strength and a projection of America’s central role in the global economy – are the catalysts of global prosperity. Our new headquarters near the top of One World Trade Center is a symbol of the trust, security and stability we’re building as a critical infrastructure provider for the future of finance.”

Configured as a convening space to reflect Circle’s mission of building a more open, inclusive, safer and efficient global economic system, the new headquarters spans the entirety of the 87th floor and is set to open in early 2025. Entrepreneurs, developers, partners, innovators, technologists, heads of state and government leaders will convene with Circle to create, dialogue and build the new internet financial system together.

“ We are investing in New York. We are investing in America,” said Jeremy Allaire, Co-founder and CEO of Circle. “ We believe that the infrastructure we are collectively building – this new internet financial system – will be the foundation for the next century of global economic activity, and we feel so privileged to join New York’s thriving community of innovators, technologists and financial leaders.”

" Circle has worked to build the world's safest and most trusted digital dollar infrastructure. Nothing speaks to the competitiveness of the U.S. economy like New York City, the capital of the capital markets. And in the US, nothing stands as a greater testament to national resilience than One World Trade Center,” added Dante Disparte, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy at Circle.

Originating in Boston, and like many technology-driven companies, Circle has scaled out largely as a remote-first operation, employing almost 1,000 employees across 36 US states and 14 countries. Circle employees have a presence in many of the world’s leading cities including New York, Berlin, Boston, Dublin, London, Paris, Singapore, San Francisco Bay, São Paulo and Taipei. In over a decade of operations, New York has become a major hub for Circle employees.

About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Through its regulated entities, Circle is the issuer of USDC and EURC - highly liquid, interoperable, and trusted money protocols on the internet. Circle’s open and programmable platform and APIs make it easy for organizations to run their internet-scale business, whether it is making international payments, building globally-accessible Web3 apps or managing their internal treasury. Learn more at https://circle.com.

Although Circle will be relocating its parent company’s global headquarters to New York, the company’s regulated US money transmission business will remain Boston-based for the time being according to company executives.