Three Keys Capital Advisors and Mitsubishi HC Capital America Collaborate on Advisory and Capital Raising Transactions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Three Keys Capital Advisors (“Three Keys”) is pleased to announce a new agreement with Mitsubishi HC Capital America, the largest non-bank, non-captive finance provider in North America to source and advise on commercial finance transactions, as well as those in sustainable development and capital raising. Together, Three Keys and Mitsubishi HC Capital America will offer private credit and structured finance solutions to sponsor-backed and other companies across various industries in the United States and Canada.

“The principals at Three Keys have worked alongside Mitsubishi HC Capital America and its team for many years. We have a track record of success in developing strategic markets, identifying new relationships, and delivering customized financing solutions to our clients. We look forward to closing many more successful transactions in structured finance in the years to come,” said Chris Pagano, Senior Vice President and Head of Structured Finance and Leasing for Mitsubishi HC Capital America.

“As we focus on clean technology solutions, we value the opportunity to continue the work with Three Keys to assist companies with financing and advisory solutions,” said Stephane Arsenault, Senior Vice President, Sustainable Development for Mitsubishi HC Capital America.

“To further align with the strategic direction of companies such as Mitsubishi HC Capital America, we are dedicating additional resources through a newly established business unit at Three Keys,” said David Kanter, Managing Member of Three Keys Holdings LLC. “Collaborating with Mitsubishi HC Capital America allows us to create unique structures to meet our clients’ financing needs while bringing fresh and innovative ideas and expertise that adds additional value. Recently, we closed a transaction in the transportation industry, with us serving as the arranger and them as the administrative agent and lead lender. Our relationship proved to be extremely valuable for the client as we advise them on an electrification transition strategy while supporting their current corporate financing needs.”

The new business unit at Three Keys will be led by David Kanter. He has over 30 years of investment banking experience in debt and equity financing, M&A and restructuring advisory. Kanter most recently was a Senior Managing Director of Sunrise Securities and was Managing Director and Head of Leveraged Finance and High Yield, North America, for ABN AMRO where he worked with clients worldwide on cross-border leveraged acquisition financings. Prior to joining ABN AMRO, he held various positions with Lazard Frères & Co. LLC, including executing debt and equity financings for companies in multiple sectors. Kanter graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College.

About Mitsubishi HC Capital America

Mitsubishi HC Capital America is a commercial finance company that has extensive capabilities throughout North America with its affiliate, Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada, combining a consultative approach and expansive digital platform to help organizations of all sizes accelerate growth. With $7.5 billion in assets and more than 800 employees, the company is the largest non-captive, non-bank commercial finance company in North America. Mitsubishi HC Capital America partners with equipment manufacturers, dealers, and distributors, as well as end customers, in providing customized financial solutions, including transportation and commercial finance. Dedicated to improving the communities where it operates, the company is committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Visit Mitsubishi HC Capital America for more information.

About Three Keys Capital Advisors

Three Keys is an independent advisory and merchant banking firm headquartered in New York. The Three Keys team consists of senior investment banking professionals from firms including Lazard, Citigroup, UBS, ABN Amro and ING with expertise globally in diverse industries including Financial Services, Transportation, Metals & Mining, Infrastructure, Technology, Media & Entertainment and Energy Transition. Three Keys’ services include Debt and Equity capital raising, M&A and general corporate advisory. Visit https://www.iiikeys.com for more information.