Caesars Sportsbook Becomes First to Accept In-person Sports Wagers in Maine Through Partnership with First Tracks Investments LLC

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) today celebrated the first in-person sports wagering location in the state of Maine at the newly opened sports entertainment venue, Oddfellahs, powered by Caesars Sportsbook. Made possible through Caesars Sportsbook’s partnership with First Tracks Investments LLC, the new state-of-the-art sports bar brings in-person sports betting to the Pine Tree State for the first time.

Oddfellahs today commemorated its grand opening in the heart of downtown Portland at 55 Market St. with a ceremonial first bet placed by Portland Mayor Mark Dion alongside representatives from Caesars Sportsbook, First Tracks, the Portland City Council, and the Maine Gambling Control Unit.

“ We’d like to thank Governor Janet Mills, the Maine Gambling Control Unit, the Portland City Council and the entire state legislature for making today possible,” said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. “ It’s great to see the momentum following our launch of mobile sports wagering in the state through our historic partnership with three of the Wabanaki Nations. With the first in-person sportsbook now operational, we look forward to collaborating with First Tracks on additional in-person opportunities in Maine.”

“ Building something new is always a challenge, but great teams make great things possible,” said Michael Cianchette, CEO of First Tracks Investments, LLC, operator of Oddfellahs. “ This is an exciting venture for Maine’s harness racing industry, Wabanaki tribes, and sports fans across the state to access a new entertainment venue. We’re excited for whatever comes next and look forward to providing sustainable, responsible opportunities.”

Oddfellahs offers sports fans 21 and older full food and beverage service combined with an elevated sports viewing and wagering experience. Full-service sports wagering is available through self-service betting kiosks and a ticket window on-site in addition to convenient cash deposits and withdrawals for Caesars Sportsbook mobile accounts.

Sports fans should expect the ultimate viewing experience modeled after a Vegas-style sportsbook with 36 screens to catch sporting events at any time of the year, including every game of the NFL season. The sports entertainment destination is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, opening at noon on Monday through Thursday and at 11:00 a.m. Friday through Sunday, staying open for each day’s advertised games.

Caesars Sportsbook brings its industry-leading reputation in Responsible Gaming to in-person wagering in Maine with a focus on promoting Responsible Gaming. In March and June 2024, Caesars Sportsbook received the prestigious RG Check accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council in Ontario, Canada, which recognizes companies that achieve the highest standards for their Responsible Gaming practices.

Caesars enforces an enhanced 21+ gaming policy that ensures Caesars Rewards membership and accounts are only available to individuals 21 and older, where permitted by law. This policy applies to all Caesars Sportsbook in-person and mobile operations in Maine, including at Oddfellahs, where entry is limited to those 21 and older.

Caesars Sportsbook has offered sports wagering on mobile and desktop in Maine since its launch in Nov. 2023, made possible through Caesars’ historic partnership with three of the Wabanaki Nations: the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, the Mi’kmaq Nation and the Penobscot Nation. Sports fans can download the Caesars Sportsbook app on iOS and Android or visit caesars.com/sportsbook on desktop for a sports wagering experience that delivers premium rewards via the industry-leading customer loyalty program, Caesars Rewards®.

