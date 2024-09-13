Momentus Enters Into Collaboration Agreement with Lodestar Space for Robotics in Space

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a provider of satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and other in-orbit services, entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Lodestar Space to integrate a robotic arm onto a Momentus Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle (OSV).

Momentus will work with Lodestar Space to define the requirements to integrate and perform a robotic arm mission on a Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle. Lodestar Space received a United Kingdom Space Agency (UKSA) grant of £800,000 to fund the development of a platform-agnostic modular robotic arm to perform contact dependent dynamic space operations. The project is intended to develop a capability to inspect, protect and repair vital assets beyond Earth. Momentus will support the project with information on concepts around Rendezvous and Proximity Operations and Docking (RPOD), mission operations, and information on spacecraft operations.

This is another unique project for Momentus and our flight-proven Vigoride spacecraft. We look forward to collaboration with the UK’s Lodestar Space to support the development of advanced robotic capabilities for cutting-edge in-space operations.

About Momentus Inc.

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers commercial satellite buses and in-space infrastructure services including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and other in-orbit services.

About Lodestar Space Ltd.

Lodestar Space is a London-based company developing an integrated hardware and software suite to provide critical physical and dexterous manipulation for protecting, inspecting, and repairing space assets. Safeguarding national security today and enabling large scale in-orbit construction for tomorrow.

