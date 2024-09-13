Television Academy Announces Corporate Partners for the 76th Emmy® Awards Season

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Television Academy today announced its official roster of corporate partners for the 76th Emmy® Awards season, which includes FIJI Water, Franciacorta, Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky, JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, PEOPLE, The Ritz-Carlton and United Airlines. This year’s partners will contribute to the grandeur and elegance of all the star-studded festivities honoring exceptional achievement in television.

FIJI Water is thrilled to continue as the Official Water Partner for the 76th Emmy Awards season, marking its 11th consecutive year of collaboration. The leading premium imported water brand in the U.S. will have a presence on the red carpet with its signature FIJI Water bar, ensuring attendees stay hydrated and refreshed with 500mL bottles, made from 100% recycled plastic. FIJI Water is excited to commemorate this special occasion alongside the Television Academy and its supporters, honoring a year of outstanding achievements both on and off screen.

Franciacorta is the name of a wine, a method and a region located in the north of Italy, which has mastered the art of creating harmony between ancient knowledge and technology. Throughout the 76th Emmy Awards season, Franciacorta is providing numerous varietals of sparkling wines from the region’s finest wineries, produced with second fermentation in the bottle. This year, Franciacorta will not only be present with the customary Franciacorta Bar but will also introduce two novel guests who highlight the connection between Italian art, culture and gastronomy: a chef from the Franciacorta region, Augusto Pasini, cooking at the Governors Gala and the presence of the renowned Italian actress Miriam Leone as special guest. Celebrating its fourth Emmy season partnership, Franciacorta toasts the power of television and its brightest stars.

Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky — For the second consecutive year, Johnnie Walker is proud to celebrate the outstanding achievements in television and showcase Blue Label’s unrivaled depth of flavor as the official spirits partner of the 76th Emmy Awards. With a commitment to infusing its bold, progressive spirit into life’s biggest moments, Johnnie Walker raises a toast to this year’s impeccable moments in television with bespoke Blue Label cocktails expertly crafted by Diageo Reserve World Class award-winning mixologist Charles Joly. The signature 76th Emmy Awards Johnnie Walker Blue Label cocktails will be featured at celebrations and surrounding events throughout the season, challenging traditional whisky tropes to reveal hidden flavors in Blue Label and awaken senses that enhance any occasion. These include “Elegance in Motion,” a dance-infusing take on a French 75 and whisky sour; “Dressed for Success,” an elevated twist on a Rob Roy; and “Lights, Coffee, Action!,” a frozen coffee that playfully takes the popular Espresso Martini to a whole new level.

JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, located in Paso Robles, California, is the official wine partner for the 76th Emmy Awards season. JUSTIN is known for crafting world-class wines using Bordeaux grape varieties, including the iconic ISOSCELES blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot. JUSTIN will pour from its exceptional wine portfolio throughout the 76th Emmy Awards season, including the Governors Gala. As a special gift, winners announced at the live telecast will receive a custom bottle of ISOSCELES, exclusively offered within the Winners’ Circle at the Governors Gala. JUSTIN is proud to celebrate the ever-evolving television space with this year’s winners, nominees and guests.

PEOPLE is returning for the 19th year as the official entertainment magazine partner of the 76th Emmys season. PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are counting down to the 76th Emmys telecast with a three-hour live pre-show hosted by Entertainment Weekly's editor-in-chief, Patrick Gomez, and PEOPLE’s editor-at-large, Janine Rubenstein. Red Carpet Live will feature interviews with nominees as they arrive on the red carpet and commentary around this year's awards. The show will be streamed on PEOPLE and EW's sites and social platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, X, Instagram and Facebook as well as The Roku Channel.

The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles, is thrilled to be the official hotel partner for the 76th Emmy Awards and to join the Television Academy in celebrating the talented artists and television professionals who inspire audiences around the world. With legendary service and thoughtfully tailored experiences in unparalleled destinations, The Ritz-Carlton ensures guests leave better, enriched with memories and a renewed sense of self. The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles, is eager to welcome guests to experience the glamour of the red carpet through multiple on-property activations, including a dynamic photo moment in the lobby and an exclusive opportunity for Club Level guests to interact with real Emmy Awards statuettes. Extending their renowned hospitality to the red carpet, attendees will have access to a touch-up station and enjoy a moment of surprise and delight before heading into the show. Emmy Award winners will also celebrate their achievements at The Ritz-Carlton “WinnerView” cam backstage.

United is proud to commemorate its 25th year as the official airline of the Emmy Awards in partnership with the Television Academy, including transporting the iconic Emmy statuettes from its hometown of Chicago to Los Angeles. The partnership is one example of United’s longstanding commitment to the entertainment industry within the United for Business portfolio, offering reduced airfare, special discounts on equipment, airport escort services and a dedicated 24/7 entertainment support desk. It’s all part of United’s broader mission of providing a best-in-class experience to customers onboard, in the airport and on its award-winning mobile app.

The 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE over two consecutive nights, Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8. An edited presentation will air Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at 8:00 PM EDT/PDT on FXX and will stream Sept. 15 through Oct. 9 on Hulu.

The 76th Emmy Awards, produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, will broadcast live on ABC Sunday, Sept. 15, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE. The awards show will be available for streaming on Hulu Sept. 16 through Sept. 22.

About the Television Academy

The Television Academy strives to shape and advance the dynamic television landscape; cultivate a diverse, inclusive and accessible professional community; and advocate for the television industry while capturing the spirit of a new generation of content creators and industry professionals. Through innovative programs, publications and events, the Academy and its Foundation foster and empower storytellers. The Academy also celebrates those who excel in the industry, recognizing their achievements through awards and accolades, including the renowned Emmy® Award. Membership in the Academy is open to working professionals in the television industry. For more information, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com.

