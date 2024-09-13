AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Germania Farm Mutual Insurance Association and Core Subsidiaries Under Review With Negative Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “bb+” (Fair) of Germania Farm Mutual Insurance Association and its subsidiaries: Germania Fire & Casualty Company, Germania Insurance Company and Germania Select Insurance Company. Collectively, these companies comprise Germania Mutual Group (Germania).

Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the FSR of B (Fair) and the Long-Term ICR of “bb+” (Fair) of Germania Property & Casualty Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Germania Farm Mutual Insurance Association.

Additionally, AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the FSR of B (Fair) and the Long-Term ICR of “bb+” (Fair) of Germania Life Insurance Company. All companies are domiciled in Brenham, TX.

These Credit Ratings (ratings) have been placed under review with negative implications given AM Best’s concerns with recent surplus volatility arising from repeated significant underwriting and operating losses, and the resulting impact on the group’s balance sheet strength. Management has communicated to AM Best its intent to follow through with various proposed strategies, which will be aimed at improving underwriting profitability and consistency, as well as strengthening the group’s capital position and ultimately improving the level of risk-adjusted capitalization and other key balance sheet strength measures.

The ratings are expected to remain under review with negative implications until Germania executes its capital improvement strategies and AM Best has assessed the impact on Germania’s credit rating fundamentals.

