The LA Galaxy, DIgnity Health Sports Park and Modelo® Raise a Glass to Decade-Long Partnership With Multi-year Renewal

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five-time MLS Cup champions the LA Galaxy, and their home-stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park (DHSP), are extending their winning partnership with Modelo in a new multi-year agreement that builds on a decade of successful collaboration. The renewed partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, continues the status of Modelo as the Exclusive Import Beer Sponsor of the LA Galaxy and DHSP and reinforces Modelo as a Founding Partner of DHSP. The comprehensive deal spans multiple touchpoints, from in-stadium experiences to digital platforms, creating immersive activations for soccer enthusiasts and beer aficionados alike.

“Our collaboration with Modelo continues to enhance the event-day experience at Dignity Health Sports Park. The Modelo-branded locations and engaging guest activations have become immensely popular with our fans,” said Katie Pandolfo, General Manager of Dignity Health Sports Park. “Together with Modelo, we’ve built an incredible foundation. We look forward to enhancing our offerings and elevating the game-day experience through our ongoing partnership.”

This long-standing relationship holds special significance as one of the first professional sports partnerships in Los Angeles for Modelo. The region’s sports landscape has continued to grow exponentially, with soccer becoming one of the most high-profile and popular sports in the past decade. Modelo has been at the forefront of this momentum, as a result of this partnership, working hand-in-hand with the LA Galaxy to grow its reach and influence, while successfully tapping into an expanding audience of passionate and diverse soccer fans across the Southern California region.

As a Founding Partner of DHSP, a premium and category exclusive designation, Modelo will continue to enjoy an enhanced presence at the venue, including logo rotation on the scoreboard during all publicly ticketed events, exposure across the stadium’s 405 and 91 freeway marquees where other Founding Partners are recognized, as well as extensive branding across the stadium’s concourse, plaza, and fascia. Additionally, Modelo will continue to engage fans via two custom, Modelo branded locations at DHSP – one located on the south concourse and the second located at the Northeast entrance. Over the years, the spaces have become essential hubs for special game-day festivities and social gatherings, making them integral to the fan experience at DHSP.

“LA Galaxy, Dignity Health Sports Park and Modelo are synonymous with soccer in Southern California,” said Rene Ramos, Senior Vice President, Brand Activation, Constellation Brands. “The passion for the beautiful game only continues to grow in popularity here in the U.S. and we’re excited to showcase Modelo as the #1 brand in the market through this continued partnership.”

In addition to in-arena experiences, Modelo is also the title sponsor of fan-focused events beyond DHSP including the LA Galaxy’s Watch Parties presented by Modelo. The curated watch parties have seen tremendous success by bringing the excitement of game days to local establishments and fans across Los Angeles during the team’s away games. These events will continue to bring LA Galaxy supporters closer to one another, creating memorable experiences that extend beyond the stadium and into the hearts of the local community all season long.

"For 10 years, Modelo has been an integral part of our fans' home and away game-day experience. From Dignity Health Sports Park to our LA Galaxy Watch Parties presented by Modelo, it’s incredible to see how these gatherings have fostered a sense of community amongst our fans,” said Tom Braun, President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer of the LA Galaxy. “This renewal reaffirms our shared commitment, and we look forward to creating even more unforgettable moments for LA Galaxy fans on and off the pitch."

As the Exclusive Import Beer Sponsor of the LA Galaxy and DHSP, the renewal includes a robust digital and social media component, ensuring that Modelo remains top-of-mind for guests, whether they're at the stadium, at a local bar, or engaging with the team online.

"Modelo has been an exemplary partner, consistently demonstrating their commitment to our team, our fans, and our community,” said Nick Baker, COO of AEG Global Partnerships. “This renewed partnership is an exciting evolution that will bring even more value to our passionate fanbase around the world."

As the partners embark on this next chapter, guests can look forward to innovative activations, exciting promotions, and a continued commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences for years to come.

About the LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy are Major League Soccer’s most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record five times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014), the MLS Supporters’ Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Under the direction of LA Galaxy President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun on the business operations side and LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz on the soccer operations side, the Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with stars like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez, Cobi Jones, Riqui Puig and Marco Reus representing LA over the team’s 29 years in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit www.lagalaxy.com.

About Modelo

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to those with the Fighting Spirit ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Oro, and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas and Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas.

Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored pilsner-style lager with a clean, crisp finish and is the #1 beer in the U.S. in sales. The Casa Modelo brand family is exclusively brewed in Mexico and imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellation Brands.