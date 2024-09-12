Alaska Awards Thales Driver’s License, ID Card Contract With Next Generation Security

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alaska DMV recently awarded Thales a contract for secure driver’s license and ID card production, including a new leading-edge card format with translucent windows for another level of data security.

This contract allows Alaska to continue providing residents with the highest level of credential security and counterfeit protection through driver’s licenses and ID cards made from 100% polycarbonate, which cannot be physically altered without visibly damaging the card.

For added security, areas of the new card will use translucent windows for clear visibility into the actual structure of the card. The use of highly secure components includes Thales Window Lock technology to imprint a “negative” secondary portrait within the card, making the photo appear as a clear portrait when held up to light. These combined unique security features, along with secure elements and design features (like custom colors and personalized patterns), ensure the Alaska physical credential is both easy to identify and extremely complicated to counterfeit.

In addition to document security design, Thales Cogent Multi Biometric System brings an extra layer of security preventing identity fraud and theft. Indeed, through a back-end biometric data verification upon each citizen enrolment, Thales system insures the authenticity of each citizen identity.

These new Alaska driver’s licenses and ID cards will become available in fall of 2024 across all Alaska DMV sites.

“Thales' proven expertise in document security and groundbreaking features align perfectly with our goal to safeguard Alaskans' identities while delivering top-notch service,” said Lauren Whiteside, Division Operations Manager for the Alaska Division of Motor Vehicles. “This renewed partnership signifies a steadfast dedication to fortifying our credentials and protecting our citizens' personal information against evolving threats.”

“Thales looks forward to this next chapter of our partnership with the State of Alaska for providing sophisticated driver’s license solutions,” said Tony Lo Brutto, Vice President for Thales Identity and Biometric Solutions in North America. “We will continue leveraging our industry expertise and enabling Alaska to be at the forefront of secure identity documents.”

About Thales in the USA

In the United States, Thales has conducted significant research and development, manufacturing, and service capabilities for more than 130 years. Today, Thales has 37 locations around the U.S., employing nearly 5,000 people. Working closely with U.S. customers and local partners, Thales is able to meet the most complex requirements for every operating environment.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies specialized in three business domains: Defence & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Cybersecurity & Digital identity.

It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.

The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key innovation areas such as AI, cybersecurity, quantum technologies, cloud technologies and 6G.

Thales has close to 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2023, the Group generated sales of €18.4 billion.

