Moving iMage Technologies Awarded Project for State-of-the-Art Flix Brewhouse Cinema in Albuquerque

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moving iMage Technologies $MITQ, (NYSE American: MITQ) (“MiT”), a leading technology and services company for cinema, Esports, stadiums, arenas and other out-of-home entertainment venues, today announced that it was awarded a new project from Flix Brewhouse project to remodel and upgrade its the new 7-screen Albuquerque, New Mexico location expected to open in late 2024.

Frank Tees, vice president, technical sales and support, commented: “Flix has been a long-time partner for us, and we are excited to contribute to the Albuquerque location’s transformation. Our goal is to deliver an unparalleled cinema experience by equipping the venue with cutting-edge projection, sound systems, and advanced technology.”

Key highlights of the Flix Brewhouse Albuquerque remodel include:

A complete Suite of MiT’s proprietary manufactured products, including bases, automations, ALF lights, ALMS dimmers, HI/VI/CC equipment and integration;

Cutting-Edge 2K and 4K Laser Projection from NEC for highly efficient laser illumination that reduces energy and maintenance costs;

Dolby CP950 audio processors with QSC power amplifiers and Klipsch speakers;

New screens and aisle lighting;

Expert Project Management, Installation and Integration: MiT's seasoned professionals oversee the project management, integration and installation processes, ensuring seamless execution and optimal performance of all systems.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading provider of technology, products, and services for the Motion Picture Exhibition industry, with expanding ventures into live entertainment venues and Esports. We design and manufacture a wide range of proprietary products in-house, including developing potentially disruptive SaaS and subscription-based solutions. Committed to excellence and innovation, Moving iMage Technologies aims to revolutionize the out of home entertainment experience with cutting-edge technology and superior service. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.