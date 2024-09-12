Ohmium to Collaborate with Ten08 Energy for 500MW Clean Ammonia Project

NEWARK, Calif. & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ohmium International (“Ohmium”), a leading green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures and deploys advanced Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, has announced a strategic partnership with Ten08 Energy, a pioneer in clean ammonia production. This collaboration will see Ohmium’s PEM electrolyzer solutions supply green hydrogen for Ten08 Energy’s groundbreaking 500MW clean ammonia project in Texas.

Situated on the Gulf Coast, this ambitious project aims to produce 1.4 million metric tons of clean ammonia annually, using a combination of blue ammonia, produced from natural gas and carbon capture, and green ammonia, generated from renewable energy. The initiative represents a significant step towards decarbonizing the ammonia industry, providing a sustainable and cost-effective solution to meet the growing demand for cleaner energy sources.

The multi-year project will commence with an initial 200MW capacity, expanding to 500MW. The large-scale production of blue ammonia will help drive economies of scale, reducing costs and enhancing the viability of green ammonia. Ohmium’s state-of-the-art PEM electrolyzers will play a crucial role in this venture by generating the green hydrogen required for the green ammonia portion of the project. The clean ammonia will be shipped to customers in Europe and Asia.

“ We are looking forward to leveraging the efficiency, cost effectiveness and high purity of the hydrogen produced by Ohmium’s PEM electrolyzers for this exciting project,” said Jean Perarnaud, CEO of Ten08 Energy. “ As grid and renewable energy capacity continue to expand, our project’s phased approach and Ohmium’s scalable solutions are poised to meet the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions.”

“ Ohmium is excited to collaborate with Ten08 on this pioneering project,” said Arne Ballantine, Ohmium CEO. “ Ammonia has enormous potential as a versatile energy carrier, transforming from a traditional fertilizer component to a critical fuel source. We are looking forward to partnering with Ten08 to address this important market and augment the production of green ammonia as infrastructure and demand evolve.”

About Ohmium:

Ohmium designs, manufactures and deploys modular, scalable proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers that enable cost-competitive green hydrogen production. The company’s suite of electrochemical products helps customers achieve their sustainable energy goals for industrial, transportation, and energy projects. Headquartered in the United States, with manufacturing facilities in India and operations worldwide, Ohmium has a global green hydrogen project pipeline of more than 2 GW across three continents. In 2023, Ohmium raised $250 Million in Series C financing, led by TPG Rise Climate.

ABOUT TEN08 Energy

Ten08 Energy is developing a hybrid green and blue ammonia production facility located on the Texas Gulf Coast. Ten08 has the goal of producing and delivering the most competitively priced clean ammonia to help decarbonize the fertilizer, power and shipping industries. Ten08 is funded by Attis Clean Energy, a specialist investor in development capital for large-scale clean fuels projects and Navigator Gas, owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers transporting petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, ethane, liquefied petroleum gas and ammonia.

