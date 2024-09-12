Reltio and Databricks Partner to Deliver Trusted Data to Fuel AI Initiatives Across the Enterprise

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reltio® today launched the Reltio Data Pipeline for Databricks, a prebuilt solution connecting Reltio with Databricks. Users of the solution will no longer have to spend time and money creating their own custom integrations between the two products. The Reltio Data Pipeline for Databricks pushes real-time, insight-ready data from Reltio’s offerings—Reltio Customer 360 Data Product, Reltio Multidomain Master Data Management (MDM) and Reltio Entity Resolution—to the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

Powering Reltio’s offerings, the Reltio Connected Data Platform unifies, standardizes, and enriches data continuously as it is ingested from various systems. This high-quality data is then made available downstream into Delta Lake tables through the Reltio Data Pipeline for Databricks, enabling various operational and strategic analytics and AI use cases with minimal effort. Trusted, real-time data from Reltio then enables time-sensitive and strategic insights while reducing data preparation efforts around the customer’s Databricks environment.

“ By working closely with Databricks and building a pipeline to its popular Data Intelligence Platform, our customers can more easily support their strategic and operational use cases that require delivery of trusted data in real time,” said Venki Subramanian, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Reltio. “ This is especially timely as businesses want to easily take their AI/ML, business intelligence, and business analytics initiatives to the next level and poor data quality would hinder their efforts.”

“ At Databricks, we want to help every company unlock the power of data intelligence. We are thrilled to partner with Reltio to bring this new integration to our customers,” said Roger Murff, VP of Technology Partners at Databricks. “ The Reltio Data Pipeline for Databricks significantly enhances our customers’ ability to access high-quality, real-time data for their AI/ML initiatives. Together, we are empowering organizations to get more from their data and accelerate their paths toward becoming truly data-driven organizations.”

There are many benefits of Reltio Data Pipeline for Databricks:

Deliver clean, enriched, high-quality data into Delta Lake tables for better reporting, analytics, and decision support

Effortlessly set up and manage data pipelines with low-code/no-code actions, reducing IT dependency

Access and analyze the near-real-time data instantly in Databricks, ensuring up-to-date insights and decision-making, improving analysis speed

Seamlessly integrate with your existing cloud infrastructure, maximizing compatibility and efficiency, reducing integration costs

Ensure compliance with organizational security policies while maintaining cost efficiency, cutting operational costs

The Reltio Data Pipeline for Databricks is part of the Reltio Connected Data Platform 2024.2, the latest release of Reltio’s AI-powered data unification and management cloud that empowers data leaders by delivering cleansed, interoperable, trusted core data in milliseconds. The Reltio Data Pipeline for Databricks is available now.

About Reltio

At Reltio, we believe data should accelerate the speed of business and fuel success. Our AI-powered data unification and management offerings deliver unified, trusted data where and when it's needed, so that enterprises can be responsive to changing business needs. Powered by the Reltio Connected Data™ Platform, our solutions — 360 Data Products, Multidomain Master Data Management (MDM), and Entity Resolution— unify disparate data sources in real-time, creating a single, trusted source of truth. Leading enterprise brands across multiple industries around the globe rely on our award-winning data unification and management capabilities to accelerate growth, drive efficiency, and manage risk. Visit us at Reltio.com and datadriven2024.com.

“Reltio” is a registered trademark and “Reltio Connected Data” is a trademark of Reltio, Inc. All Rights Reserved.