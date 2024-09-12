KUBRA and Advanced Utility Systems Unite to Revolutionize Utility Customer Experience

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KUBRA and Advanced Utility Systems proudly announce a strategic partnership to elevate customer experience. This partnership merges KUBRA’s customer experience management solutions with the powerful features of Advanced Utility Systems Infinity Customer Information System (CIS). This partnership focuses on enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of utility customer service operations. By integrating these technologies, this collaboration promises to deliver a cohesive, user-centric experience, reflecting a commitment to excellence and innovation in customer engagement.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with KUBRA, which will significantly enhance the customer experience and meet evolving preferences in the industry,” said Mark Wilkinson, Executive Vice President at Advanced Utility Systems. “Integrating KUBRA’s platform with our Infinity CIS software allows utilities to consistently exceed customer expectations.”

This collaboration brings together six innovative solutions, KUBRA iMail™, KUBRA EZ-PAY®, KUBRA MyHQ™, Notifi®, Storm Center™, and IncidentWatch™ – designed to streamline billing, payment, and customer communications for a more intuitive user experience. With these solutions, Advanced Utility Systems can provide its customers with enhanced billing and payment services, including the convenience of self-service platforms, centralized billing options for transactions, and comprehensive bill print and mail solutions.

Key features and benefits of the solutions include:

Self-Service Billing and Payment Solution: Clients can use KUBRA EZ-PAY and KUBRA MyHQ, which provide enhanced payment flexibility and a single hub for customer engagement. These solutions offer quick, secure, and versatile payment methods, transaction insights, and customizable alert settings, all accessible from any device.

Transforming Bill Distribution: KUBRA iMail elevates bill distribution with vibrant color printing, advanced finishing, and real-time postal tracking. Web-based tracking tools ensure precise and integrated mail management.

Real-Time Storm Outage Mapping: Customers receive up-to-the-minute visibility of outages during storms, including restoration times and affected areas. This solution reduces call center volume with KUBRA’s expandable Storm Center map with additional data overlays.

Streamlined Incident Reporting: KUBRA’s IncidentWatch provides customers with an intuitive map-based tool for reporting and tracking local issues like broken streetlights or infrastructure repairs.

“Our multi-channel billing, payment, and customer communications solutions are designed to streamline and simplify the billing and payments process and significantly enhance the overall customer experience and satisfaction for Advanced Utility Systems customers,” said Mark Visic, Senior Vice President of Business Development and M&A at KUBRA. “By integrating these solutions, we ensure that every interaction reinforces a positive relationship.”

Aligned in their mission, KUBRA and Advanced Utility Systems are ready to revolutionize utility customer interactions and set new standards of excellence for the industry.

For partnership inquiries, please contact KUBRA here.

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility, government, and insurance entities across North America. Their extensive portfolio includes billing and payments, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than 2 billion customer interactions annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the U.S. and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Visit https://www.kubra.com for more information.

About Advanced Utility Systems

For over 27 years, Advanced Utility Systems has been at the forefront of digital transformation, revolutionizing how municipal utilities serve their communities with its intuitive and forward-thinking customer information and utility billing solutions, including a move to the Cloud. Our holistic product ecosystem creates seamless interactions across the entire utility customer journey from move-in to move-out and every activity in between, scaling and flexing as our customers’ communities grow. At Advanced Utility Systems, we deliver the mission-critical solutions our customers need to build the modern utility CX.