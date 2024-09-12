Fujifilm Solves Data Fragmentation and Enhances Decision-Making with Informatica’s AI-Powered Master Data Management

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Informatica (NYSE: INFA), a leader in enterprise AI-powered cloud data management, today announced that FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIFILM) has implemented Informatica’s Master Data Management (MDM) solution to manage master data to unify their data strategy and drive centralized decision-making. Fujifilm chose Informatica’s MDM to combine data across multiple source systems resulting from decades-long business expansion and transformations.

Starting as a photographic filmmaker in 1934, FUJIFILM embarked on a company-wide transformation in 2000 with a mission to diversify into different product lines including healthcare, material business, business innovation and imaging. Over the decades, almost 90 core systems operated across businesses, resulting in data fragmentation across the organization.

From a component-based strategy where specialized systems were developed individually for each business and department, FUJIFILM decided to optimize data management across the company by implementing a platform-based solution. This new strategy involves creating shared functions tailored to meet specific needs across the entire group. However, migrating all existing core systems, including moving data from enterprise systems and applications, and 20-plus SAP ERP systems to their new management analytics system would have been costly and time-consuming.

FUJIFILM decided to establish a unified master data strategy, leveraging Informatica’s MDM and Data Quality solutions to streamline and consolidate diverse data domains, including product codes, sales, inventory and business partner data from its core systems, and centrally manage and utilize the data across different departments and company divisions at global level.

Takaharu Furusho, Senior Manager of the ICT Strategy Department at FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, commented, "Informatica’s Master Data Management solution has enabled us to visualize data generated daily from our global operations through a unified, cross-functional view. This adoption has contributed immensely to our group management’s ability to use trusted data to operate more efficiently and make data-driven decisions to unlock valuable insights."

Taito Kozawa, Country Manager and President of Informatica Japan, said, "Informatica is pleased to be able to contribute to FUJIFILM's innovation and value creation by enabling the customer to establish a single view of trusted data across their entire group of businesses. Our MDM solution empowers business users and analysts to make more accurate decisions and connections by leveraging high-quality, consistent and trusted data."

In addition, the comprehensive Informatica training programs and support were a key advantage to FUJIFILM, enabling the customer’s ICT employees to accelerate in-house solution developments while acquiring the relevant data management knowledge and skills. For FUJIFILM, which prioritizes development speed, the ease of making modifications and changes without coding and the ability to test the system with minimal man-hours were also key factors driving the adoption.

FUJIFILM plans to advance self-service business intelligence (BI) further, integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into management decision-making, and improve data utilization across the business while maintaining high-quality, trusted data within the organization.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), a leader in enterprise AI-powered cloud data management, brings data and AI to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC). IDMC is an end-to-end data management platform, powered by CLAIRE® AI, that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud or hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in approximately 100 countries, including more than 80 of the Fortune 100, rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data and AI come to life.