Tradu Partners with TradingView to Bring Best in Class Charting and Trading Tools to Global Clients

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tradu, the powerful multi-asset trading platform, has announced a strategic partnership with TradingView, a leading platform for traders and investors that provides real-time data, customisable charts and technical analysis tools.

Through this partnership, Tradu’s clients will have access to TradingView’s most sophisticated charting library, empowering them to analyse markets more effectively, create custom charting templates and execute trades seamlessly using TradingView’s award-winning front-end within the Tradu CFD ecosystem – all with single-sign-on and no additional fees. This integration represents a significant enhancement to the resources available to Tradu’s users, ensuring they have the best tools at their fingertips.

The charting and trading tool includes:

110+ advanced drawing tools, 100+ technical indicators and 10+ different chart types

Advanced charting capabilities including trading from the chart, displaying multiple charts at once, creating chart snapshots and drawings, custom resolutions and advanced price scaling

Up-to-date market news from Tradu’s newsfeed

Server-side storage of Watchlists and Settings

Brendan Callan, CEO at Tradu, commented: “Our goal at Tradu has always been to provide our clients with the most sophisticated tools available to enhance their trading experience. TradingView has proven itself to be a leader in charting and trading solutions, and we are thrilled to offer its platform to our clients at no additional cost. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver cutting-edge resources that empower active traders and investors to succeed.”

Pierce Crosby, General Manager at TradingView, commented: “As a new platform, we find Tradu in a unique position in the market considering they are building all new technology and leveraging the best in class charting tools – among other great resources for traders. We will work closely with the Tradu team to bring new products to market and give traders the ability to trade multiple asset classes all from a single platform.”

About Tradu

Tradu is part of Stratos Group International, LLC (“Stratos”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (“Jefferies”) (NYSE:JEF). It provides active traders and investors in the UK, Europe and beyond with access to thousands of tradable assets* across equities, commodities, CFDs, forex, treasuries, indices and cryptocurrencies.

*Products and services vary by region, visit tradu.com to check which products are available in your region.

Tradu is headquartered in London with offices around the world. The global Tradu team speaks more than two dozen languages and prides itself on its responsive and helpful client support.

Stratos also operates FXCM, an FX and CFD platform founded in 2001. Stratos will continue to offer FXCM services alongside Tradu’s multi-asset platform.

Stratos subsidiaries are authorised and regulated in the UK, Europe, Australia and South Africa.